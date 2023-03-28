GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Check out all of the fun that is happening this spring break. Whether you’re enjoying a fun staycation, have a few extra hours or are looking for a day trip, we have you covered when it comes to everything family fun this spring break!

Museums

Grand Rapids Public Museum. The Grand Rapids Public Museum offers three stories of fun for you to explore this spring break. It has many exhibits as well as awe-inspiring showings at the Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium. You can check out all the fun and exhibits here.

Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is a great place to take the family on spring break. It has many fun exhibits featuring some of your children’s favorite PBS shows. You can find more information here.

Grand Rapids Art Museum. If you’re looking for an affordable way to spend spring break, check out the Grand Rapids Art Museum on Tuesdays and Thursdays during its discount days. Meijer Free Tuesdays and Meijer Free Thursday Nights are made possible by the Meijer Foundation. You can find more information here.

Kalamazoo Institute of Art – Rookie Detectives: Georgia O’Keeffe Loved the Desert Kalamazoo Institute of Arts 4/4. The Kalamazoo Institute of Arts invites you to its Rookie Detectives class which features artist Georgia O’Keeffe. This special hour program takes place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Read clues and investigate art in the gallery. Registration is required and strollers are welcome. You can learn more about this fun program, prices and more here.

The Gilmore Car Museum. Do you like cool cars, great food and fun? The Gilmore Car Museum invites you to visit this spring break. With cars from the Model T to the iconic Corvette, there is something for everyone to fall in love with and dream of driving at the Gilmore Car Museum. You can learn more here.

The Kalamazoo Valley Museum. If you are looking for some fun this spring break, head to the Kalamazoo Valley Museum. It does not matter if you are zero or 110 there is something for everyone. Best of all, general admission is free. You can learn more about the Kalamazoo Valley Community College Museum here.

Sandcastles Children’s Museum. The Sandcastles Children’s Museum in Ludington is open for spring break. This unique museum helps children and families explore the world around them through many different exhibits, hands-on activities and discovery. Through multiple exhibits, children of all ages can learn biology, aviation, cooking, building, numbers, theatrics and more. You can learn more here.

Muskegon Museum of Art. The Muskegon Museum of Art is offering an exhibit of artwork by Muskegon students. It also has some fun planned events during spring break. You can learn more information about the museum here.

Lakeshore Museum Center. The Lakeshore Museum Center is offering fun this spring break. There is always something new to learn. Best of all, if you are a resident of Muskegon County the museum is free. You can find more information about the museum here.

Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum. The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum has great exhibits for learning during spring break. Explore the life and presidency of Gerald R. Ford as well as learn other fascinating information. You can learn more here.

Holland Museum. Experience the wonder this spring break. Discover over 90,000 artifacts in the museum’s collection from money to art to books to stamps. You will get lost in learning. Find out more about the museum here.

Coopersville Farm Museum. The Coopersville Farm Museum is always full of something fun. Check out the Kids Crafts and Critters event that offers something fun for all ages or even check out its family Jam Night over spring break. Check out all of the fun here!

Interactive Fun!

Craig’s Cruisers Spring Break Wristbands 2023. From March 31 through April 8, you can purchase a 4-hour wristband for $35 dollars. The wristband includes access to unlimited attractions inside, which includes indoor and outdoor go-karts, laser tag, bumper cars, mini golf and more. The wristband also includes access to the trampoline park and the delicious pizza buffet. There are two times you can choose from each day: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. You can purchase your wristbands ahead of time and find more information here.

The Air Zoo. The Air Zoo wants you to know that everyone is invited to explore, imagine and discover in Kalamazoo. Experience hours of kid-friendly activities that are interactive, exciting and engaging. Your child is sure to be an expert on all things space and flight after a trip to the Air Zoo. With an indoor amusement park ride, Mission Theater shows, flight simulators and more, there is something for everyone. You can find more information about everything the Air Zoo has to offer here.

Celebration Cinema. Celebration Cinema is always lots of fun. There are several movies out now that you and your family can enjoy. You can learn more about showings and other specials here.

Launch Grand Rapids. Launch Grand Rapids is open rain or shine and offers a lot of fun possibilities, from trampoline courts to attractions for hours of fun. It features fun events on the weekends as well for young adults. You can learn about general admission and other attractions here.

Allegan Event Thursday Deal Twilight Special 4/6/23. The popular family deal is back in action at Allegan Event on April 6 from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Available through reservation only, this family special ticket includes the sky trail ropes course, zip rails and the clip n’ climb walls. You can learn more here.

Airway Fun Center – Kalamazoo Michigan. Do you like go-karts, bowling, arcade games and having fun with your family? Located near the Air Zoo, when you are planning your trip to Kalamazoo do not forget about Airway Fun Center. Enjoy indoor and outdoor activities such as mini golf, an outdoor ropes course, indoor bumper cars, laser tag and more. You can learn about all the fun here!

Revel and Roll Kalamazoo. If you are looking for some indoor fun this spring break, then look to Revel and Roll in Kalamazoo off of Stadium Drive. It features several bowling lanes, pool tables, an arcade, virtual reality, laser tag and more. You can learn about all the fun Revel and Roll has to offer here.

Bowler Lanes Fun Center-Battle Creek. There is a lot of fun taking place at Bowler Lanes. It offers open bowling, laser tag, an arcade, an escape room and virtual reality. You can explore all the fun that Bowler Lanes Fun Center has to offer in Battle Creek here.

Hudsonville Lanes. If you are looking for some family fun, check out Hudsonville Lanes, where you’ll find classes and specials for bowling. Learn more here.

Northland Lanes Bowling. If you are looking for a strike this spring break, then head to Northland Lanes Bowling. You can learn more about the lanes here. It is recommended that you call ahead for open bowling availability.

Grand Rapids Ballet. Bring your family to the theater for “The Monster Who Ate My Peas,” a special spring break production for kids. Join the Grand Rapids Ballet from April 3 – April 8 for this fun ballet about a monster who ate my peas. You can learn more information about the ballet here.

Holland Aquatics. Make a splash this spring break at Holland Aquatics. Check out the website for pool and splash zone schedules here.

Battle GR. Battle GR is inviting kids to spend the day playing laser tag, archery tag, dodgeball, yard games and more. You can learn about all the fun it has to offer as well as some camps that your child or children can attend here.

Sherman Bowling Center Battle Creek. If you are looking for some family fun this spring break, Sherman Bowling Center has you covered. You can learn more about all the fun they offer here.

Rebounderz. Bounce into some fun this spring break! Rebounderz offers so much jumping and fun! You can learn more about what they offer here.

Bricks 4 Kids. If you are looking for a great spring break destination, then head to Bricks 4 Kids! They offer many camps, STEAM activities, and virtual reality activities. Learn more here.

Tarry Hall Roller Rink, Grandville. The Tarry Hall Roller Rink spring break skate takes place from April 3-7. Enjoy lots of fun roller skating. You can find more information here.

Rollerworld Kalamazoo. Spring break invasion! The Rollerworld skating rink is hosting a spring break special. There are several fun times from April 5-8 to come out for some roller-skating fun! They are also hosting a soup good drive on April 6. You can learn more about Rollerworld here.

Amped Virtual Reality. Experience a new reality at Amped Virtual Reality this spring break. Enjoy all kinds of games for all ages. You can learn more about all the virtual reality fun they offer here.

Catch Air. If you want to have fun and experience all kinds of playtime, visit Catch Air Grand Rapids. This playcenter is sure to keep your kids entertained for hours. You can find more information here.

BAM! Entertainment Center. You can enjoy hours of fun this spring break at BAM! Entertainment Center. With bowling, laser tag, and an arcade, there is something for everyone. You can find more information here.

Kroc Center “Staycation” Salvation Army 4/3-4/7. The Salvation Army Kroc Center is hosting a “staycation” this spring break from April 3-7. There will be a rock-climbing wall, gymnasium and many more unlimited free activities. Day passes are only $12 a person for all ages! All children ages 11 and under must be accompanied by an adult. You can find more information about the event here.

Cookies and Canvas Unicorn or Dragon Holland 4/3. Kids aged five and up can create an art piece while having fun and enjoying some cookies. They can decide to paint a Unicorn or a Dragon. You can find more information on the time as well as pricing here.

Arts and Crafts

Kids Story Time I’m An Artist Community Studio 4/7/23-The I’m An Artist Community Studio is hosting a Kids Story Time on April 7 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. There is plenty of free parking in the lot across the street. You can find more information about the story time as well as admission prices here.

Dinosaurs at Dynomite! Cocoon Art Space -Do you enjoy dinosaurs? How about looking at paintings? Well, the Cocoon Art Space is hosting a free art exhibit called Dinosaurs at Dynomite! This gallery features the work of artist Robert Jack who makes these dinosaurs come to life by interacting with modern-day things. You can find more about the event here.

Kalamazoo Candle Company. Have the opportunity to make your very own scented candle of your choice at the Kalamazoo Candle Company. Discover the fun process of candle making. You can learn more information here.

The Mud Room. Try your hand at the potter’s wheel. Get your hands dirty this spring break and create your own pottery at the Mud Room. Several classes are being offered to kids. You can find more information here.

The GRAM. The Grand Rapids Art Museum is a great place to explore and learn this spring break. It offers drop-in studios and other family workshops. Also, Tuesdays are free at the GRAM. You can learn more information about everything that they have to offer here.

Muskegon Museum of Art Spring Break PJ Party. The Muskegon Museum of Art is hosting a Spring Break PJ Party on April 6 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will be activities, a story time, seek and find, snack and a movie. RSVP is required. You can find more information about the event here.

Library Events and Activities

Family Storytime Grand Rapids Public Library April 3rd, Grand Rapids Public Library, Main Library. The Grand Rapids Public Library main branch is hosting Family Storytime! Parents and caregivers are invited to come and bring their children ages 0 to 5. These story times feature great stories, songs, finger plays, fun activities and playtime. The event is free and takes place at 10:30 a.m. You can find more information about the family story time here.

Family Story Time Vicksburg Public Library 4/3. Family Story Time takes place on April 3 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Vicksburg Public Library. This event is for children 18 months to 4 years old. The story time takes place in the library’s lower level. It is free, and you can find more information about the story time here.

Baby and Me Grand Rapids Public Library Main Branch 4/3. Bring your babies and get ready to bounce along to some fun stories, songs and rhymes. This 15-minute-long storytime is followed by a playtime where your baby can meet new friends. The Baby and Me Storytime takes place at 2 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Public Library Main Branch. The event is free, and you can learn more information about it here.

Schoolcraft Community Library StoryTime 4/3 11am-11:30am. The Schoolcraft Community Library is hosting a storytime for all ages on April 3 from 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Listen to stories, sing songs, flannel graphs and more! No registration is required, and the event is free. Find more information about the Storytime here.

Ready, Set, Play- West Leonard Branch 4/3. Get ready to play as the Grand Rapids Public Library West Leonard Branch hosts this fun and free event on April 3. Children in elementary and middle school are encouraged to come out and participate in this constructive playtime. The event is from 3 p.m.-5 p.m., and more information can be found here.

Pajama Time Grand Rapids Public Library- West Leaonard Branch 4/3/22. Pajama Time Grand Rapids Public Library- West Leaonard Branch 4/3/22. The Grand Rapids Public Library Leonard branch is hosting pajama time! You can grab your pajamas and get cozy with a blanket and a stuffed animal. Enjoy stories, sing songs and get all the wiggles and squirms out before bedtime. The free event takes place at 6:30 p.m. You can learn more about this event here.

Baby and Me Grand Rapids Public Library main branch 4/4. Grab your babies and get ready to bounce along to some stories, songs and nursery rhymes. This 15-minute-long story time also concludes with a piano time where you can relax, and your baby will get the chance to make new friends. You can learn more about this free event here.

Toddler Time- West Side Branch Grand Rapids Public Library 4/4. You can join the West Side Branch Grand Rapids Public Library with your toddler for fun stories, rhymes and learning. Toddler time features a 25-minute story time followed by a hands-on activity and playtime. The event is free, and you can find more information here.

Bilingual Family Time at the Grand Rapids Public Library- Madison Square Branch 4/6. On April 6, the Grand Rapids Public Library Madison Square Branch is hosting a Bilingual Family time starting at 6:30 p.m. Come out and enjoy an evening full of fun stories, movement and activities. You can find more information about the event here.

Kent District Library. The Kent District Library is ready for spring fun! There are so many different spring events at its branches that there is sure to be something for everyone during the break! You can check out a list of events that include activities for all ages at different times. Check out all of the fun they have to offer here.

The Muskegon Area District Library. The Muskegon Area District Library has lots of fun for you to engage in this spring break. You can check out a list of events that include activities for all ages at different times. Check out all the fun they have to offer here.

Loutit District Library Grand Haven. The Loutit District Library has a fun Stolen S’mores: A Family Escape Room to enjoy all day from April 3 – April 12. It should be problem-solving fun for everyone. You can learn more about the event and other things going on at the library here.

Spring Lake District Library Storytime. The Spring Lake District Library is featuring a storytime with Miss Melissa on April 12. Storytimes are at 9 a.m. and at 11 am. This storytime is perfect for ages 0 to 5 and involves singing and fun. You can learn more information about the event here.

Coopersville Area District Library. The Coopersville Area District Library is hosting an Under Construction Sensory Gym Play Time on Thursday, April 6. Registration is recommended. The play time goes from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and you can find more information here.

Allendale Township Library Mad Scientist Escape Room. The Allendale Township Library is hosting a Mad Scientist Escape Room from April 3 – 7. Help solve the mystery of Dr. Frankenstein in this escape room. Kids, teens and adults are allowed to join in groups of up to 10 people. Registration is required and you can find more information about the event here.

Herrick District Library Holland Michigan. The Herrick District Library is offering lots of fun events this spring break from April 3 – 7. They have a lot of different events for different age groups such as a kids’ movie showing, a Mario Kart tournament and more. You can check out the calendar of events during spring break here.

You can check your local library for more fun spring break activities and programs!

Sports and Athletics

YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids. The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids is offering all kinds of fun! You can check out their fun classes and other spring break activities here.

Kingdom Sports in Portage. Enjoy a drop in soccer spring break special! April 3-7 from 1 p.m.- 3 p.m., kids ages 6-14 can play drop-in soccer for only $5! Adults are required to stay during this drop-in special. From 3 p.m.-5 p.m, high school students can play soccer for $5 too! Everyone who wants to participate in the drop-in soccer special must sign a waiver. You can find out more information about the event and Kingdom Sports here.

Gymco Open Gym. A perfect way to get the kids some exercise. No matter the age, kids will love climbing the rope, balancing on the beam, jumping on the trampoline and swinging on the bars! You can learn more about open gym here.

Patterson Ice Center. If you enjoy ice skating, then make sure you check out Patterson Ice Center this spring break! They feature several open skate times. You can learn more information here.

Griff’s Icehouse. Griff’s Icehouse features open skate times on the weekends and on weekdays. You can learn more information about times and prices here.

Rollxscape Skating Center. The Rollxscape Skating Center is having spring break skate from April 3-7. You can learn about all of the skating fun offered here.

Walker Ice and Fitness. The Walker Ice and Fitness center has several open skate times during spring break. If you are searching for a fun way to get some energy out this break, check out their open skate times here.

Animals & Nature

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. Fred & Dorothy and Fichter Butterflies are Blooming. Check out the Fred & Dorothy and Fichter Butterflies are Blooming exhibit this spring break. This is the largest tropical butterfly exhibit in the nation. Explore all of the beautiful butterflies as they fly around you. Also participate in fun butterfly themed activities in the Lena Meijer Children’s Garden. You can find more information about Butterflies are Blooming and admission information here.

John Ball Zoo Open for the season. John Ball Zoo is open for the season and features all new animals and fun for 2023. Learn more about the Zoo, admission, exhibits and season passes here.

Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park . Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park in Alto is opening for the season for spring break from April 1- 8! Feed giraffes, experience the wild like never before with their elevated walkthrough safari, get a bite to eat at Boulder Bites and enjoy over 120 species of animals. Learn more here.

Blandford Nature Center. Blandford Nature Center has all kinds of outdoor fun for your family to enjoy. Check out their Summer Adventure Series, Nature Buds or the other fun programming. You can also enjoy nature with the family by exploring the trails! Check out all the fun here!

Leila Arboretum Society Battle Creek. If you are looking for something fun to do outside this spring break, then the Leila Arboretum in Battle Creek is a great place to take the kids and explore! The arboretum is open from dawn to dust, and there are no fees for admission. Find more information and learn more on what the Leila Arboretum offers here.

Frugthaven Farms. Check out Frugthaven Farms this spring break. They have great outdoor spaces to enjoy the springtime weather. While you’re there, enjoy some delicious treats and coffee. You can learn more here.

Fort Custer State Recreation Area. Fort Custer State Recreation Area offers a lot for families do! With several hiking and biking trails, it is easy to get lost in the nature. There is an entry fee, and you can find more information here.

Karin’s Horse Connection and Legacy Stable. If you want to horse around this spring break, visit Legacy Stables. Register for riding lessons or even a one-time ride. Learn more here.

Kalamazoo Nature Center. The Kalamazoo Nature Center always has something fun to see and do. It is the best time to explore nature as everything is coming into bloom. Check out some special spring break activities by visiting their website here.

Critter Barn. Check out the Critter Barn in Zeeland this spring break. They have all kinds of outdoor and animal fun for families. Meet the new babies at the farm at their Spring Fling event. Learn more here.

Outdoor Discovery. Outdoor Discovery is the ultimate destination for spring break fun, with multiple spring break camp opportunities for all ages. View registration details on their website here.

Hudsonville Nature Center. Check out Hudsonville Nature Center with your family this spring break. Explore this 76-acre nature preserve of woodlands, prairies and wetlands that offers hiking trails, lookouts, wildflowers and picnic areas. Learn more here.

Pierce Cedar Creek Institute April Storybook Walk: Milk and Juice: A Recycling Romance. The Pierce Cedar Creek Institute invites you to attend their April Storybook Walk: Milk and Juice: A Recycling Romance by Meredith Crandall Brown. This fun story teaches kids about the four “R’s” reduce, reuse, recycle and reunite. The storybook walk is free and is self-guided on the trails. Learn more information here.

Howard Christensen Nature Center. The Howard Christensen Nature Center in Kent City is a great place to explore this spring break. The nature center is offering an affordable spring break camp from April 3-6 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be both indoor and outdoor activities. Registration is required ahead of time, and each day costs $15. Find more information about the camps here.

Calvin University Ecosystem Preserve and Native Gardens. The Calvin Ecosystem Preserve and Native Gardens is hosting a spring break camp on April 3-6 for grades 9-12. This camp is a day camp for high schoolers. The theme is sustainability, action and Hope! You can find more information here.

Portage Parks and Recreation. Do you like going on adventures? Check out the secrets of the Geode Mystery Tour that teaches kids a fun reason as to why Portage rocks! The tour is being hosted now through April 30! It is up to you to uncover the secrets of Portage, as each stop reveals a different mystery. An Apple or Garmin device is recommended for this program. The Mystery Tour is free, but you must register. You can learn more information as well as register for the tour here.

The Western Michigan University Free Dinosaur Park. The WMU Department of Geological and Environmental Sciences has created a free dinosaur park to explore. Located behind Lee’s Honor College and Rood Hall, you and your child can really get a perspective on how huge these dinosaurs were. There are several sculptures of different dinos. You can learn more here.

Animal Detectives Pierce Cedar Creek Institute Delton District Library. The Delton District Library is hosting spring break explorations at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute. Geared for elementary students, explore the woods and find evidence of wildlife left by our animal friends. Registration is required, and you can find more information here.

Ott Biological Preserve Battle Creek. The Ott Biological Preserve in Battle Creek offers hiking and biking with great views of two spring lakes. It is 298 acres and is free to the public. You can learn more about the Ott Biological Preserve here.

Dow Gardens Midland. The Dow Gardens is 110 acres of annuals and perennials that feature distinctive bridges, towering pines and water features. Admission is affordable and you can learn more information to plan your trip to this mid-Michigan gem here.

Howell Nature Center. The Howell Nature Center offers loads of fun this spring break! With 230 acres of nature, it has a lot to offer. Enjoy wildlife, zip lining, learning and more! You can find more information about the Howell Nature Center here.

DAY TRIP IDEAS:

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets. Road trip to Auburn Hills and explore LEGOLAND, Sea Life and Peppa Pig adventures at Great Lakes Crossing. Great Lakes Crossing is Michigan’s largest outlet mall, with over 185 stores, restaurants and attractions. In other words, there is no shortage of family fun! When you visit Great Lakes Crossing, check out all the family attractions like SEA LIFE Michigan Aquarium, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, Peppa Pig World of Play, The Princess Party Spa, Round 1 Bowling and Amusement, and so much more.

Henry Ford Museum & Greenfield Village. Take a trip to Dearborn, MI, to see everything the Henry Ford Museum and Greenfield Village offers! Learn about the history of American innovation through 250 acres. With their different attractions, you’ll get a one-of-a-kind experience that everyone in the family will enjoy. Learn more here

Soaring Eagle Waterpark. A trip to Soaring Eagle is perfect for the whole family! You can get day passes to the waterpark, check out all the attractions, enjoy great food and even stay overnight! Learn more here.

Historic White Pine Village. Head out to Ludington to take a trip back in time at the Historic White Pine Village. Explore the late 19th –early 20th century pioneer village and its 30 historic exhibit buildings. From a one-room schoolhouse to town hall, guests will be able to experience the wonders of Ludington as it was in the late 19th century. You can learn more here.

Lansing’s Impression Five Children’s Museum. Take a trip to Lansing to visit Impression Five Children’s Museum. Visitors can explore the world of science through hands- on activities. Kids can explore different scientific topics such as nuclear power, water, kinetics, space and more. Impression Five is a dynamic, interactive space for families to play, create and challenge their understanding of science together. You can learn more here

Zehnder’s Splash Village Hotel & Water Park. Take a little day trip to Frankenmuth to visit Zehnder’s Splash Village. The popular attraction features over 50,000 square feet of aquatic fun that is great for the whole family! There are two waterparks, nearby accommodations, family activities and rides. There are also plenty of great dining options Visit their website for daily hours and to purchase admission tickets and hotel rooms! You can learn more here.

Detroit Pistons. The Detroit Pistons plays at home against the Miami Heat on April 4! The Detroit Pistons also plays at home against the Brooklyn Nets on April 5! If you are looking for a fun trip to Detroit, a Pistons game is full of family fun. Find more information about tickets and games here.

Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History Detroit. The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American history is dedicated to uncovering the rich culture of African Americans. The museum has several interesting and empowering exhibits. Learn more about what they offer here.

The Detroit Institute of Arts. The Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) showcases many unique exhibits and pieces of art. The institute strives to help visitors develop a personal connection to the art on display. Learn additional information about the exhibits and the DIA here.

Traverse City. Traverse city offers many fun things to do this spring break. There are several fun things to do if you are in need of a fun day trip! Have a blast exploring their lighthouses, beaches, hiking trails, The Sleeping Bear Dunes and parks that are free to enjoy!

Great Lakes Children’s Museum Traverse City. The Great Lakes Children’s Museum offers play based exploration with hands on interactive learning in arts and science. Experience hours of fun in a safe and welcoming environment. You can learn more information about the museum here. Purchasing tickets ahead of time is recommended.

Great Wolf Lodge Traverse City. The Great Wolf Lodge in Traverse city is loaded with fun things to do! Enjoy an indoor water park, unique attractions, shopping and more! Book your spring break trip here.

Michigan Maritime Museum. Explore hands on exhibits on their historically immersive and authentic waterfront campus in South Haven. You can learn more information about the event here.

Bloomingdale Depot Museum Van Buren County. If you plan on traveling to South Haven for spring break and love history, then head to the Bloomingdale Depot Museum. This is the only original depot that exists on the Kal Haven Trail. You can find more information here.

South Haven Memorial Library. The South Haven Memorial Library is hosting fun spring break programs from April 3- 6. These programs range from storytimes to STEM activities. Some of these events have different age ranges. You can find more information about the spring break events and the library’s additional offerings here.

South Haven Center for the Arts Spring Break ARTcation Classes. If you are in South Haven this spring break, visit the South Haven Center for The Arts! They are hosting spring break ARTcation classes on April 4-5 for ages 5-8 and 9-12. Your child will be able to explore their own art style while learning some new techniques in these fun art themed classes. You can learn more here.

Rocket Arcade South Haven. If you want to have some indoor fun, then check out the Rocket Arcade in South Haven! They feature over 65 retro games from the 70s, 80s and 90s. Show your kids how to set a high score. You can learn more about the arcade and their unlimited play passes for purchase here.

Michigan Theatre South Haven. The Michigan Theatre in South Haven will show “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” on April 5-7. Tickets and concessions are very affordable at the Michigan Theatre. You can find more information about showings, prices and more here.

Lawton Heritage Museum. The Lawton Heritage Museum depicts farming, wine and grape processing techniques from the Lawton area circa 1900-1940. The museum features a train station, a barber shop, soda shop, general store and more. Learn all about the fruit belt of Southwest Michigan. You can learn more here.

The Mitten Children’s Museum. The Mitten Children’s Museum is a non-profit organization that teaches children of all ages to have a love for learning. Located in South Haven, your family is sure to get lost in all the interactive and hands on activities that they offer. You can find more information here.

Michigan Legacy Art Park Benzie County. If you love art and everything Michigan, then you may want to visit the Michigan Legacy Art Park. Explore trails and art in nature as well as birdwatching and seeing beautiful wildflowers. You can learn more about the park here.

Moo-Ville Creamery. You’ll find more than just delicious ice cream at Moo-ville Creamery. It has a petting farm and tree playground. You can find more information as well as locations here.