GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — The final Maranda Park Party Recess of the summer took place at Endeavor Elementary School in Kentwood. Over 800 students enrolled in summer programs at Kentwood Public Schools were surprised when realizing an entire party was thrown just for them. The day was full of free fun for everyone enrolled in summer learning programs.

The Maranda Park Party Recess included inflatables, games, hands on activities, sweet treats from Meijer, music, princesses and more. Students also received an awesome swag bag filled with school supplies and prizes. This summer the Maranda Park Party crew visited five communities bringing the magic of Park Parties to kids in need!

