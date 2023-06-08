GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- There’s no doubt summer in West Michigan is filled with fun activities and events for families to enjoy and explore! And, to help us make the most of this exciting season, Maranda’s sharing her 2023 Guide to Summer Fun. Take a look at today’s top picks and fun activities and events to take on throughout the season!

Today’s Top Picks:

Get up close to animals and nature in Michigan!

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park Frederik Meijer Gardens has fun all summer with children’s activities every day of the week including music, art and science! Learn more here.

Frederick Meijer Gardens: Fridays at the Farm Get ready to enjoy some farm time fun at this Frederick Meijer Gardens series. Children of all ages are welcome and have the opportunity to participate in exciting games. Learn more here.

John Ball Zoo John Ball Zoo has so many animals to see and lots to learn. Check out all the fun the zoo offers here.

Binder Park Zoo Open seven days a week and kids 2 and under get in for free. Check out their website for daily hours and current exhibits here.

Blandford Nature Center Blandford Nature Center has all kinds of outdoor fun for your family to enjoy. Check out their Summer Adventure Series, Nature Buds or the other fun programming here.

Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park The Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park in Alto offers many memorable and wild animal experiences. You can check out all the fun here.

Calvin University Ecosystem Preserve and Native Gardens The Calvin Ecosystem Preserve and Native Gardens is a fantastic place to be out and about in nature as a family. Learn more about it here.

Critter Barn Spend a day learning about farming, agriculture and nature all while interacting with adorable animals! Learn more here.

Dow Gardens-Midland Dow Gardens is 110 acres of annuals and perennials featuring distinctive bridges, towering pines and water features. Admission is affordable and you can learn more information here.

Fort Custer State Recreation Area Fort Custer State Recreation Area is a great spot to have a fun family outing. They offer camping, hiking and biking trails. Learn more here.

Frugthaven Farm Check out Frugthaven Farm this summer! They have great outdoor spaces to soak up the summer weather. Learn more here.

Howard Christensen Nature Center The nature center offers a variety of trails for family hikers. They also have several different fun events taking place. Learn more here.

Howell Nature Center The Howell Nature Center offers loads of fun this summer! Make new memories experiencing wildlife, zip lining and more here.

Hudsonville Nature Center Take on this 76-acre nature preserve of woodlands, prairies and wetlands featuring hiking trails, lookouts, wildflowers and picnic areas. Learn more here.

Kalamazoo Nature Center Learn a thing or two at the Kalamazoo Nature Center! Explore 15+ miles of trails and unique interactive exhibits. Find additional details here.

Karin’s Horse Connection and Legacy Stable If you want to horse around this summer, visit Legacy Stables. Register for riding lessons or even a one-time ride here.

Leila Arboretum Society Battle Creek The Leila Arboretum in Battle Creek is a free and wonderful place to take the kids to explore! Find more information and learn more about what the Leila Arboretum offers here.

Michigan Legacy Art Park Explore trails, art in nature, birdwatching and seeing beautiful wildflowers. Find additional information here.

Ott Biological Preserve Battle Creek The Ott Biological Preserve in Battle Creek offers hiking and biking with great views of two spring lakes. It is 298 acres free to the public, and more details can be found here.

Outdoor Discovery Outdoor Discovery provides tons of opportunities to explore nature. They have trails, programs and camps. Find more information here.

Pierce Cedar Creek Institute Experience the beauty of 850 acres of wetlands, forests, marshes, streams lakes and more. Learn more here.

Get creative with these Arts and Crafts experiences!

Grand Rapids Art Museum Thanks to Meijer, Tuesdays at the Museum are free as well as Thursday nights. Learn more here.

Kalamazoo Candle Company Create your own signature candle scent at the Kalamazoo Candle Company! See more here.

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts Partnering with several different institutions across the nation, there is always something fun and interesting to explore. View additional details here.

These Michigan day trips make the perfect family getaway

Beat the heat indoors at these Michigan attractions

MUSEUMS

Air Zoo-An out-of-this-world experience awaits at the Air Zoo! Discover over 100 air and spacecraft, and indoor amusement park-style rides. You can learn more information about the Air Zoo here. Grand Rapids Public Museum– Get lost in three floors of exhibits focusing on the history of Grand Rapids. You can learn more information about the Grand Rapids Public Museum and everything they offer here. Coopersville Farm Museum-The Coopersville Farm Museum is filled with tons of cool artifacts and information. Check out all of the fun here! Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum– Explore the life and presidency of Gerald R. Ford at this historic museum in Grand Rapids. More information can be located here. Gilmore Car Museum– If you like cool cars and learning about Michigan’s automotive history, then head to the Gilmore Car Museum. You can learn more information about the museum here. Grand Rapids Children’s Museum– The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is a great place for kids to explore! Purchase tickets, view times, as well as the exhibits they offer here. Holland Museum-Discover over 90,000 artifacts in the museum’s collection, from money to art to books to stamps. Find out more about the museum here. Kalamazoo Valley Museum– Roam around three floors of interactive exhibits focusing on the history of Kalamazoo, science and other fun topics. Learn about the museum here. Lakeshore Museum Center– There is always something new to learn at the Lakeshore Museum Center! See more here. Lawton Heritage Museum- The Lawton Heritage Museum depicts farming, wine and grape processing techniques from the Lawton area circa 1900-1940. Find more details here. The Mitten Children’s Museum. The Mitten Children’s Museum in South Haven is a non-profit organization teaching children of all ages to have a love for learning. See more information here. Muskegon Museum of Art– The Muskegon Museum of Art offers several different collections of artwork. Explore featured exhibits and more here. Sandcastles Children’s Museum-The Sandcastles Children’s Museum in Ludington has many different hands-on activities and exhibits for you and your child to explore the world around them. See more information about the Sandcastles Children’s Museum here. Schmaltz Geology Museum and Dinosaur Park– Western Michigan University offers a free geology and mineral museum to explore. Right next to the museum is the dinosaur park, where you can see seven scale model replicas of these fascinating creatures. Learn more here.

SKATING

Griff’s Icehouse- Griff’s Icehouse features open skate times on the weekends and on weekdays. View times and prices here. Patterson Ice Center-If you’re a fan of ice skating, then make sure you check out Patterson Ice Center! See open skate times and more details here. Rollerworld– Rollerworld in Kalamazoo offers a variety of open roller-skating times. View skating times and the types of fun to have here. Rollxscape Skating Center-Get your roller-skating and gaming on! Find all the fun details here. Tarry Hall Roller Rink– Tarry Hall Roller Rink offers different open skating times as well as lessons for those who do not know how to skate. Find more information about the skating Rink here Walker Ice and Fitness-The Walker Ice and Fitness Center has several open skate times this summer. Check out their open skate times here.

BOWLING

BAM! Entertainment Center– With bowling, laser tag and an arcade, there is something for everyone at BAM! Entertainment Center. Find more information here. Hudsonville Lanes– Overdue for some family fun? Check out Hudsonville Lanes, where you’ll find classes and specials for bowling. Learn more here. Northland Lanes Bowling– Find more information about the lanes here. Calling ahead for open bowling availability is highly encouraged. Sherman Bowling Center Battle Creek– Sherman Bowling Center has you covered for making this summer the best yet. Explore all the fun being offered here

JUMP, CLIMB AND PLAY!

Craig’s Cruisers- Craig’s Cruisers is a one-stop-shop for all things family fun! Jump on trampolines, explore indoor and outdoor attractions, and spend hours creating memories with loved ones. Learn more here. Great Lakes Crossing Outlets– Home to the LEGOLAND Discovery Center and Peppa Pig World of Play, Great Lakes Crossing Outlets offers fun ways for kids and families to enjoy a world of creativity and hands-on play. See more here. Action Wake Park- Have a blast at Action Wake Park’s full-size cable park. New this year is the Aqua Park. Learn more here. Allegan Event– If you enjoy climbing and swinging on fun indoor courses, then check out Allegan Event! Learn more here. Amped Virtual Reality– Experience a new reality at Amped Virtual Reality this summer. You can learn more about all the virtual reality fun they offer here. Battle GR– Battle GR is inviting kids to spend the day playing laser tag, archery tag, dodgeball, yard games and more. See all the fun it has to offer here. Bricks 4 Kids– Between summer camps, STEAM activities and virtual reality activities, kids can create the summer itineraries of their dreams. View all the details here. Gymco Open Gym-Open gym is a one-hour playtime for both kids and parents. Enjoy trampolines, rope, swing bars and more. You can learn more about the open gym here. Kingdom Sports in Portage- Offering lessons, camps and leagues for soccer, Kingdom Sports in Portage has a lot to do and experience. You can learn about all the options they have for soccer here. Launch Grand Rapids– Explore the fun possibilities, from trampoline courts to attractions for hours of family fun. You can learn about general admission and other attractions here. Rebounderz– Rebounderz offers so much jumping and fun! See what is offered here. Revel and Roll Kalamazoo– If you are looking for some indoor fun this summer, then look to Revel and Roll in Kalamazoo off of Stadium Drive. More details can be found here.

Sit back, relax and snack on popcorn while watching movies at local parks and theatres

Celebration Cinema Celebration Cinema has you covered when it comes to beating the heat this summer. See details for showings, admission, concessions and more! Learn more Getty Drive-In This summer, head out the Getty Drive-In for some summer movie magic. Check out show times and movies currently playing! Learn more

Capri Drive-In The Capri Drive-In is located in Coldwater and is open seven days a week. Learn more Summer Family Flicks 2023 Goodrich Quality Theaters is hosting Summer Family Flicks 2023. Enjoy free family movies Wednesday and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Learn more

Jam along to various genres of music at these family-friendly West Michigan summer concerts

Kellogg Arena Summer Series in Battle Creek Mark your calendars for some free fun and outdoor entertainment happening in downtown Battle Creek. You can learn more information about the Kellogg Arena Summer Series as well as the Battle Creek Farmers Market here.

2023 Showboat Sizzlin’ Summer Concerts The Lowell Showboat Sizzlin’ Summer Concerts are taking place every Thursday night from June 15 until Aug. 24. Find more details about the concerts here.

Kids Music Fest in Allendale The Allendale Community Park Band Shell is hosting a Kids Music Fest from 6-8 p.m., on June 27. Learn more information here.

Rollin’ On the River Downtown Allegan Rollin’ On the River is a free, weekly concert series held on Friday nights at the Allegan Riverfront Stage. The series features talented musicians of various genres. See more details here.

Hudsonville Area Summer Concerts The West Michigan Community Bank is bringing back its annual free summer concert series every Thursday night from June 1 to June 22. Each night will feature kid’s activities, great live music, food trucks and giveaways. Learn more here.

Summer Concert Series at Roger’s Park The Summer Concert Series at Roger’s Park in Sparta takes place every Wednesday between June 7 and Aug. 9. View additional information here.

Wyoming Concerts in Lamar Park Join the City of Wyoming for their Concerts in the Park Series from June 13 to Aug. 8 at Lamar Park. Learn more here.

Walker Standale Summer Concert The Walker Standale Summer Concert is taking place from 6:30- 8:30 p.m. on June 8. Find more details and additional concert dates here.

Kentwood Summer Concert Series Kentwood is hosting a Summer Concert Series from June 15 to Aug. 10. See more details here.

Frugthaven Farm 2023 Music Series The 2023 Summer Music Series at Frugthaven Farm kicks off on June 15 and ends Aug. 24! You can learn more information here.

Did you know Michigan has several designated areas for you to enjoy the night sky? Find preserves near you

PLANETARIUMS

Grand Rapids Public Musuem Enjoy an out-of-this-world experience at the Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium! Find their full schedule and shows being offered here.

Kalamazoo Valley Museum The Kalamazoo Valley Museum provides the community with many fun and educational planetarium shows. Check out the schedule here.

Abrams Planetarium The Abrams Planetarium in East Lansing is a fun place to learn about the night sky. Discover the museum and its planetarium showings here.

Catch some sun and play some fetch with your furry friends in West Michigan dog parks

Nothing quite spells summertime in Michigan than delicious, fresh-grown fruit that you can pick yourself

Experience the joy of reading by heading to your local library

A lot is happening at local libraries this summer, making for the perfect opportunity to delve into a good book. Get rewarded with cool prizes for reading books by joining Maranda’s Summer Reading Club. Learn more here.

Stay cool in the summer heat while having a blast at these West Michigan splash pads and pools

Newaygo Fremont Community Recreation Center

Have a great time without spending a dime! Here are free ways to experience summer fun in West Michigan

Meijer Free Tuesdays at the Grand Rapids Art Museum-Meijer offers free admission on Tuesdays to the Grand Rapids Art Museum from noon to 6 p.m. Learn more here. Battle Creek Recreation-The Battle Creek Recreation Department offers parks and trails, rec programs, activities and more. Learn more here. Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation– Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation offers over 75 parks, trails, aquatics and more. Check out their full directory here. Holland Museum-The Holland Museum hosts free second Mondays every month. You can learn more here. Kalamazoo Valley Museum -The Kalamazoo Valley Museum has three floors of interactive exhibits focusing on the history of Kalamazoo, science and other fun topics. Discover more about the museum here. Kent County Recycling Center- The Kent County Recycling Center hosts free tours for all ages. See how our materials are recycled by learning more here. Kzoo Parks– Kzoo Parks has a list of Kalamazoo’s city parks and pools. They also host family fun events all summer long. Learn more here. Muskegon Museum of Art- The Muskegon Museum of Art hosts free Thursdays thanks to the Meijer Foundation. Learn more about this free general admission day here. Storytime GR and Summer Reading Celebrations- There will be a free storytime in Garfield Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Roosevelt Park and Lincoln Park. Learn more about the storytimes and the event here. Storytimes Grand Rapids Public Library- Several branches of the Grand Rapids Public Library are hosting free storytimes all summer long. Check out the schedule here. Storytimes in the park– The Kalamazoo Public Library offers several free storytimes geared for children 0 to 5 years old. Learn more and find the entire schedule here.

Searching for fun ways for your child to learn and play all summer? Check out these local camps.

The YMCA The YMCA is hosting fun day camps from June through August! You can check out which camps they offer and how to sign up here.

Van Andel institute The Van Andel institute offers a variety of fun and educational camps for kids grades K-12. View additional information here.

Air Zoo The Air Zoo has loads of science-based summer day camps to make learning an out-of-this-world experience! Find out more information about the camps here.

Soak up the sunshine by exploring these outdoor activities and events in West Michigan

West Michigan Whitecaps

It’s summertime, and baseball is in full swing! There are plenty of opportunities to watch your West Michigan Whitecaps this summer here!

First Tee West Michigan

First Tee West Michigan teaches youth ages 7 to 17 how to golf. The have programs in Grand Rapids, Holland, Kalamazoo and Muskegon. Learn more here.

Kalamazoo Growlers

The Kalamazoo Growlers are back for another fun season of baseball. Learn about tickets and the fun promotions they have at the games here.

Summer activities on the Grand River

This summer, enjoy family paddle nights, guided kayaking and nine passenger canoes! Find more details here.

Cheers to endless summer fun, West Michigan!