GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Summer in West Michigan is filled with fun activities for families! Check out Maranda’s complete Guide to Summer Fun. Every weekday throughout the the summer, Maranda will have a brand new top pick and some other fun weekday events for families across West Michigan. Whether you’re looking for outdoor activities, education or just plain fun, there is something for every family. Check back for updates and see Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guides for some more family weekend fun!

Today’s Top Pick:

Maranda’s Summer Reading Club – Summer is officially here and that means it’s time for summer reading fun! 85 libraries all over West Michigan are joining together to put on this year’s Summer Reading Club! To get involved, visit your local library’s website and register for your chance to win cool prizes. Click here for a full list of participating libraries.

Family Fun All Week Long:

Week of June 13:

Meet the Machines on Tuesday, June 14th – Kids who love trucks will love this event! Come down to the Downtown Market on Tuesday form 3pm-7pm to get up close to emergency vehicles, construction equipment and so much more! The event is free and open to all ages.

Princess Day at the John Ball Zoo on Tuesday, June 14th – This is a special day at the John Ball Zoo – it’s Princess Day! Bring the kids out – they can meet princes and princesses, plus they’ll visit different stations for hair coloring and special magical fun for everyone! This event is included in the purchase of admission tickets and runs from 9am-3pm.

Muskegon Street Performers on Wednesday, June 15th – Downtown Muskegon comes to life tonight with special street performers. They’ll take over all of downtown Muskegon – your family can walk through the streets and you’ll see carnival-like activities, such as singers and dancers and face painting and so much more! Best of all, it is totally free.

Exotic Zoo at KDL Walker on Thursday, June 16th – Kids can come out and meet a variety of mammals, reptiles and birds from around the world for a hands-on learning experience at the Kent District Library in Walker on June 16th. The event is geared toward kids ages 5-10 and takes place on Thursday from 1pm-2pm!

Meijer LPGA Classic on Friday, June 17th – Sunday, June 19th – Today and all weekend long is the perfect time to head to Blythefield Country Club for the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give. Kids will absolutely love this they have special activity zones just for families. They’ve got a putting green area for kids, a special play area, and of course great golf the whole family will enjoy.

Movies on the Lawn: Encanto on Friday, June 17th – The Grand Rapids Public Library – Yankee Clipper Branch has a day full of free crafts, refreshments and a movie. On Friday, June 17th, bring a chair or blanket to catch a showing of “Encanto.” Activities on the lawn start at 8pm and the movie starts by dusk.

Family Fun All Summer Long:

Gymco Open Gym – A perfect way to get the kids some exercise, especially on the days this summer that are rainy or too hot to play outside. Open Gym happens every day, Monday through Saturday from 12pm-1pm. Kids 6+ can be dropped off after check-in, parents need to accompany kids younger than 6. No matter the age, kids will love climbing the rope, balancing on the beam, jumping on the trampoline and swinging on the bars!

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park – Frederik Meijer Gardens has fun all summer long with children’s activities every day of the week including music, art and science! Spend time in the children’s garden for their summer activity series. Also enjoy all of the beautiful scenery, plants and sculptures throughout the gardens, plus enjoy special musical performances throughout the summer season. Take a look at the weekly lineup here!

Wrist Band Wednesday – Head out to Craig’s Cruisers for Wrist Band Wednesday all summer long! Check out unlimited Craig’s Cruisers fun all at one price from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. every Wednesday throughout the summer. Wristbands include Indoor & Outdoor Go-Karts, Laser Tag, Bumper Cars, Mini-Golf, Bumper Boats, Frog Hopper and Cruiser Coaster (weather permitting on outdoor attractions), and guests will have access to the trampoline park and pizza buffet. Head to Craig’s Cruisers where the fun never ends!

Grand Rapids Public Museum Exhibits – GRPM is never short of some family fun, especially with their two newest exhibits: Pterosaur: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs and Fashion + Nature. The 1928 Spillman Carousel recently re-opened as well and will be a big hit for kids this summer! Don’t forget to check out Camp Curious, where kids pre-K through high school will have special access to use the museum as a learning lab all summer!

John Ball Zoo’s Washed Ashore – This current exhibit for the 2022 season sends a powerful message about our oceans and how pollution affects them. The Washed Ashore Traveling Exhibits features collections of beautifully designed, giant sea life sculptures made out of debris found on the beaches in Oregon. The colorful sculptures highlight our beautiful and diverse animals while also bringing attention to how we can preserve them better along with our waterways.

Sandcastles Children’s Museum – Take a visit up to Sandcastles Children’s Museum in Ludington. This children’s museum helps children and families to explore the world around them through many different exhibits, hands-on activities and discovery. Through multiple exhibits, children of all ages can learn biology, aviation, cooking, building, numbers, theatrics and so much more. There is no shortage of fun at Sandcastles Children’s Museum!

Kids’ Tram Tour at Frederik Meijer Gardens – Cruise around Frederik Meijer Gardens on the Kids’ Tram and learn about the sculptures through movement! It’s fun for the whole family and all activities can be done seated. Tours are offered Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 10:45am, 11:45am, 1:45pm and 2:45pm.

Flick’s Family Film Series – Flick’s Family Film is a great way to keep the kids entertained with their favorite movies while not having to spend a lot of money! Tickets are $5 for anyone over 12 – kids 12 and under get in for free. Catch Paw Patrol: The Movie until June 23rd, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 from June 24th through July 21st and The Bad Guys from July 22nd through August 18th. Click here for more details!

Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park – Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park in Alto is now open for the season with so many exciting things happening! You can feed giraffes, experience The WIld like never before with their elevated walkthrough Safari, get a bite to eat at Boulder Bites and enjoy over 120 species of animals. You even can host a birthday party there! Keep an eye on their event calendar for special events, including Princess & Superheroes Day! Spend some time outside with your family enjoying the animals, food, fun and more every day of the week all summer long.

DAY TRIP IDEAS:

Henry Ford Museum & Greenfield Village – Take a trip out to Dearborn, Michigan to see everything that the Henry Ford Museum and Greenfield Village have to offer! Learn all about the history of American innovation through 250 acres. With their different attractions, you’ll get a one of a kind experience that everyone in the family will enjoy. Make sure to check out their Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume Presented by the Walt Disney Archives exhibit opening on June 25th!

Historic White Pine Village – Head out to the lakeshores of Ludington to take a step back in time at Historic White Pine Village. Explore the late 19th – early 20th century pioneer village and it’s 30 historic exhibit buildings. From a one-room schoolhouse to town hall, guests will be able to experience the wonders of Ludington as it was in the late 19th century. Also be sure to take a look at their Children’s Pioneer Camp event on Tuesdays from 10 A.M. – 12 P.M.

Great Lakes Crossing Family Fun – Road trip to Auburn Hills and explore LEGOLAND, Sea Life and Peppa Pig adventures at Great Lakes Crossing. Great Lakes Crossing is Michigan’s largest outlet mall with over 185 stores, restaurants and attractions and there is no shortage of family fun! When you stop by Great Lakes Crossing be sure to check out all of the family attractions that are offered including: SEA LIFE Michigan Aquarium, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, Peppa Pig World of Play, The Princess Party Spa, Round 1 Bowling and Amusement, and so much more.

Lansing’s Impression Five Children’s Museum – Take a trip out to Lansing to visit Impression Five Children’s Museum to explore the world of science through hands- on activities. Kids can explore different scientific topics including: nuclear power, water, kinetics, space and more. Impression Five is a dynamic, interactive space for families to play, create, and challenge their understanding of science together. Visit Wednesday – Sunday: 9:30 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. all summer long and be sure to check their event calendar for some fun themed activities including Lego Robotics, Pirate Science and Space Explorers!

Flash Flood Water Park – The Full Blast Recreation Center is located in Battle Creek right across from Kellogg Arena and has 88,000 square feet for activities and recreation! The Flash Flood Outdoor Water Park is now open through Labor Day. Looking to go multiple times this summer? They have a great seasonal pass for individuals and families! Otherwise, admission is $12 a person with kids 2 and under getting in for free.

Zehnder’s Splash Village Hotel & Water Park – Take a little day trip to Frankenmuth to visit Zehnder’s Splash Village with over 50,000 square feet of aquatic fun that’s great for the whole family! There’s 2 waterparks, nearby accommodations, family activities and rides and great dining options. Check their website for daily hours and to purchase admission tickets plus hotel rooms!