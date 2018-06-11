GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV)
Museums & Exhibitions
Meijer Free Days, Grand Rapids Art Museum
Tuesdays, 10 a.m. -.5 p.m.
Thursdays, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Free admission every Tuesday thanks to Meijer Free Tuesdays.
Air Zoo Wild Weather Exhibit
9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Saturday
12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sundays
Upon exiting Wild Weather, visitors explore different weather phenomena from around the world, common weather myths and have the chance to be “blown away” in a staged hurricane photo opportunity.
Wild Weather truly offers something for everyone. From the very young, to the very old, this amazing exhibit provides the opportunity to connect with each other, and with the experience itself.
New Exhibits at the Grand Rapids Public Museum
Open through September
In the new exhibit, Zoo in You, learn about our constant microbial companions, where they live, how diverse they are, and in what ways scientists are realizing just how important they are to our personal health.
Be the Astronaut teaches about the concepts, challenges and excitement of spaceflight, through the use of touch-screen stations, artifacts and interactive simulator pods built to look like space capsules.
Virtual reality on what it’s like to be an astronaut and go through spaceflight
Camp Curious at Grand Rapids Public Museum
Summer fun happens at the Grand Rapids Public Museum! Please join us to explore the wonders of science, history, culture, art and fun! For 9 weeks this summer, kids aged 4-14 can use the Museum as a learning lab – experimenting and growing – all while having a great time in one of the area’s most history-rich and “cool” environments.
Kalamazoo Valley Museum Exhibit: Cats and Dogs
May 16- September 9
Numerous entertaining and interactive elements and environments that help us to truly understand the animals that many of us loving share our homes with.
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
Adults $5, Students with ID: $2
Free for members, children through age 12, school groups, and active military personnel
Fennville Forever Curious Children’s Museum
Tues – Sat, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Admission: $5 per person, including adults
All our exhibits offer hands-on fun and learning opportunities for the whole family. Stop by to see for yourself!
Impression 5 Lansing Children’s Museum
Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Impression 5 Science Center is a dynamic, interactive space for families to play, create, and challenge their understanding of science. Our mission is to facilitate learners in scientific exploration through hands-on exhibits and participatory educational programming.
Garden Detective: A Journey of Discovery
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
June 10- August 25
10:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.
$4 for adults, $2 for kids [in addition to regular admission]
Family Night, Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
Thursdays, 5-8 p.m.
Every Thursday evening is Family Night, with $1.75 admission per person. Ages 1 and under are free.
Summer Camps
John Ball Zoo Summer Camps
Kids ages 3 years through going into 9th grade
Explore different animal themes in small class sizes
Each class follows a particular theme and instructors plan various activities and tours to bring the class to life. Camp activities may include; games, zoo tours, park exploration, behind-the-scene tours, keeper talks, hands-on animal demonstrations, stories, songs, art projects and more.
Air Zoo Summer Camps
Programs divided by age: Pre-K through 12th grade
Professional educators will share the thrill of science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics (STEAM), and aerospace science with campers through TONS of hands-on activities and interactive experiments. Campers will get an in-depth look at the Air Zoo, including the 4D theater, full-motion flight simulators and much more
Ferris Summer Camps
Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan offers various sports and academic summer camps for kids. Whether you’re looking for a day camp or a sleep-away camp, Ferris offers a variety for many different interests. Campers gain a university experience while participating in faculty led academic camps and varsity team led sports camps.
Simmer Camps at the Downtown Market
Simmer Camps offer children ages 7-11 hands-on learning experience in the kitchen! Campers will get to meet other junior aspiring chefs while creating their own tasty dishes. (Flavors of the World: Thailand, South Africa, England)
Camp Kroc at the Grand Rapids Kroc Center
Campers aged 5-12 attend Monday-Friday and enjoy activities like arts and crafts, sports, music, games, swimming, rock climbing, drama and talent shows, archery, giant slip and slide rides and weekly field trips. Cost per week: $125 per member child/$150 per non-member child per week. Before and after care are also available for an additional $35 per week.
Summer Art Camps at the GRAM
Grand Rapids Art Museum
GRAM Summer Art Camp provides children ages 4 – 17 with the opportunity to experience creativity and innovation in a unique and transformative setting. Campers take part in discovery and hands-on activities in the studio, observation and discussions in the Museum’s galleries, and learn collaborative problem solving through communication and creation.
Music and Performances
Sizzlin’ Summer Concerts in Lowell
Lowell Riverwalk
Thursdays, 7 p.m.
Free, family-friendly outdoor concerts: blues, world music, country, rock, big band, funk, jazz
Hudsonville Concerts on the Green
Every Thursday evening in June
7 – 8:30 p.m.
Free to the public
Veteran’s Park in Hudsonville
Live music, free kid activities, dinner options from local food trucks
Concerts in Roger’s Park
Rogers Park – 152 N State St. Sparta, MI 49345
6:30-8:30 p.m.
June 13, June 20, June 27, July 11, July 18, July 25, August 1, August 8Host: Sparta Chamber of Commerce
Free music and the Sparta Farmers market will be open till 7 p.m. for you to get your groceries
18th Annual Beckering Family Carillon Concert Series
July 11, July 25, August 1
12-2 p.m.
Lacks International Plaza at Richard M. DeVos Center, Robert C. Pew Grand Rapids Campus
1 Campus Dr., 1300 Hass Center for Performing Arts, Allendale, MI 49401
Holland Street Performers
Every Thursday, June 14 – August 30
Time: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Hudsonville Friday Night Street Performances
Fridays, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Variety of entertainment
Harvey Street in downtown Hudsonville next to Terra Square
Arts & Crafts
Imagine Craft Days
Kent County Recycling and Education Center
Every Monday afternoon during the summer
1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Special crafts and activities for preschoolers and home school kids to learn about reducing, reusing and recycling.
The Holland Arts Council
The Studio invites you and your family to look, play and learn, exploring the world of art and design together!
Studio Drop In Hours:
Thursday 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Sunday 12 p.m. -3 p.m.
Drop in Studio at the GRAM
Every Saturday, 1 – 4 p.m.
Escape the everyday and step into a world of creativity and new ideas. Drop in with friends or family to explore everything the studio has to offer, including hands-on art-making activities and interactive learning spaces. Free with admission.
Outdoor Activities
No Family Left Indoors
Pierce Cedar Creek Institute
Tuesdays, June 12 – August 7
6:30 – 8 p.m.
Now in its eighth year, No Family Left Indoors continues the tradition of inspiring families to spend time outdoors with free, fun activities around Barry County. These programs are a great way to discover new places, learn about different organizations in Barry County, and have fun outdoors. All program are on
Blanford Nature Center
$3 per person or free for members.
Families can visit the chickens, goats, and other animals at the farm, hike the trails, or spend time observing the prey and mammals within the observation area.
Wild Wednesdays at the W.K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary
June 13 and 27, 6:30 p.m.
July 11 and 25 6:30 p.m.
Augusta, MI
Children ages 3 to 7 can explore the bird sanctuary and learn about animals and nature. Different topics each week. $5 for adults, $4 for seniors or students, $3 for children, and free for sanctuary members.
Farmyard Wednesdays at Kalamazoo Nature Center
Wednesdays, June-September, 10:30 a.m.-noon
Meet at DeLano Homestead to meet some farmyard friends. $5 program fee per child participating in addition to regular admission.
Grand Lady Riverboat Picnic Cruise
Lowell
Sundays, 1-3 p.m.
Bring your own picnic lunch and go on a cruise on the Grand Lady Riverboat. Beverages and treats available for purchase on board. Captain narrates history of steamboat and Grand River. Kids can steer at the big wheel. Boarding at 12:30pm. Reservations recommended but not required. Adults $15, children 10 and under free with purchase of adults tickets.
Movies on Monroe
Grand Rapids
June 8, June 22, July 6, July 20, August 3, August 17
Gates open at 6:00 p.m. Pre-movie entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m. First film starts at 7:30 p.m. followed by an additional feature shortly after the first ends.
LST 393’s Movies on Deck
Muskegon Veterans Museum
Friday nights, starting June 8
Sunsets. Sea breezes. Superstars. They’re all on deck at USS LST 393 Veterans Museum for the popular “Movies on Deck” most Friday nights this summer on Muskegon’s downtown waterfront.
Project Night lights – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
July 11 and August 8
Kids flash flashlights out of their windows at Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, and local law enforcement and community members respond by flashing their lights back.
Camp on the Beach at Great Lakes Surf Festival
Saturday, August 18
Pere Marquette Beach Park, Muskegon
Experience beach tent camping and RV camping, just a few steps from Lake Michigan.
Food and Farmer’s Markets
Holland Famer’s Market – Kid’s Market Activities
Every Wednesday, June 13- August 22
9:30 – 12 pm
Fun, educational, hands-on activities designed for children ages 3-10
Each activity kicks off with Market Story Time presented by the Herrick District Library
Kids at the Market Events
Free Activities for Kids
June 27, July 11, and July 25
Grand Rapids Downtown Market
Vintage Downtown Street Market
Second Sunday of every month
Grand Rapids Downtown Market
Michigan Made Pop Up Marketplace
May 26, June 23, July 28, August 25, September 22
Grand Rapids Downtown Market
Food Truck Fridays
Fridays, 5pm-9pm
Riverside Park in Grand Rapids, MI
Summer of Brunch Food Truck Rally
Every Sunday, June 10 – August 19
Fulton Street Artisans Market
Active Activities
Wristband Wednesday’s at Craig’s Cruisers
Wednesdays, 10am-3pm (buffet 11-2) and 4pm-9pm (buffet 5-8)
$25.99 plus tax gets you a wristband that’s good for unlimited indoor and outdoor go-karts, laser tag, bumper cars, mini golf, ropes course, bumper boats, Cruiser Coaster, Ninja Course and froghopper. Also, the three hour access to pizza buffet is included with the price.
West Michigan Whitecaps
Catch a game at the Fifth Third Ballpark! Every Sunday is Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Family Day. First 1000 kids eat free.
Sundays, 1 pm
Free Yoga at Heartside Park
Weekly on Wednesdays, June 20-August 22
12:15-1:00 p.m.
Free Yoga on the Blue Bridge
Weekly on Wednesdays, June 20-August 22
5:30-6:15pm
Sensory Playtime
Every Other Thursday, July 10-August 28
10-11am
Allendale township library
Stop by for some fun free-play with other kids. We will have different play stations available with a variety of sensory activities for children to enjoy
Park Parties
Maranda’s Park Parties have become a beloved tradition in West Michigan. Park Parties run from noon-2 pm at the dates listed below.
The USDA, Michigan Dept. of Ed and local school districts will be serving free lunch to anyone 18 and under starting at 11:30 a.m., while supplies last! Every Park Party includes free activities, games, entertainment and, of course, prizes! We invite you and your community to join us for a great celebration all summer long!
June 21: Lamar Park | Wyoming
June 28: Smith Ryerson Park | Muskegon
July 12: Kollen Park | Holland
July 19: East Kentwood High School | Kentwood
July 26: Bronson Park | Kalamazoo
Festival Fun
June 11 – 16 Spring Lake Heritage Festival
June 15 – 16 Byron Center West Michigan Chalk Art Festival
June 15 – 16 South Haven Harborfest
June 23 – 24 Grand Haven Art Festival
June 28 – July 4 Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival
July 12 – 21 Ionia Free Fair
July 16 -21 Barry County Fair
July 18 – 21 National Baby Food Festival
July 18 – 21 Sparta Town & Country Days
July 23 – 28 Muskegon County Fair
July 23 – 28 Ottowa County Fair
July 27 – August 6 Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival
August 3 – 4 Dutton Days
August 6 – 11 Kent County Youth Fair
August 7 – 11 Kalamazoo County Fair
August 9 – 12 South Haven National Blueberry Festival
August 10 – 11 Sparta Celtic Festival
August 16 – 19 Greenville Danish Festival