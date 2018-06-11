GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV)

Museums & Exhibitions

Tuesdays, 10 a.m. -.5 p.m.

Thursdays, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Free admission every Tuesday thanks to Meijer Free Tuesdays.

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Saturday

12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sundays

Upon exiting Wild Weather, visitors explore different weather phenomena from around the world, common weather myths and have the chance to be “blown away” in a staged hurricane photo opportunity.



Wild Weather truly offers something for everyone. From the very young, to the very old, this amazing exhibit provides the opportunity to connect with each other, and with the experience itself.

Zoo in You!

Open through September

In the new exhibit, Zoo in You, learn about our constant microbial companions, where they live, how diverse they are, and in what ways scientists are realizing just how important they are to our personal health.

Be the Astronaut

Be the Astronaut teaches about the concepts, challenges and excitement of spaceflight, through the use of touch-screen stations, artifacts and interactive simulator pods built to look like space capsules.

Virtual reality on what it’s like to be an astronaut and go through spaceflight

Summer fun happens at the Grand Rapids Public Museum! Please join us to explore the wonders of science, history, culture, art and fun! For 9 weeks this summer, kids aged 4-14 can use the Museum as a learning lab – experimenting and growing – all while having a great time in one of the area’s most history-rich and “cool” environments.

May 16- September 9

Numerous entertaining and interactive elements and environments that help us to truly understand the animals that many of us loving share our homes with.

Adults $5, Students with ID: $2

Free for members, children through age 12, school groups, and active military personnel

Tues – Sat, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Admission: $5 per person, including adults

All our exhibits offer hands-on fun and learning opportunities for the whole family. Stop by to see for yourself!

Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Impression 5 Science Center is a dynamic, interactive space for families to play, create, and challenge their understanding of science. Our mission is to facilitate learners in scientific exploration through hands-on exhibits and participatory educational programming.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

June 10- August 25

10:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

$4 for adults, $2 for kids [in addition to regular admission]

Thursdays, 5-8 p.m.

Every Thursday evening is Family Night, with $1.75 admission per person. Ages 1 and under are free.

Summer Camps

Kids ages 3 years through going into 9th grade

Explore different animal themes in small class sizes

Each class follows a particular theme and instructors plan various activities and tours to bring the class to life. Camp activities may include; games, zoo tours, park exploration, behind-the-scene tours, keeper talks, hands-on animal demonstrations, stories, songs, art projects and more.

Programs divided by age: Pre-K through 12th grade

Professional educators will share the thrill of science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics (STEAM), and aerospace science with campers through TONS of hands-on activities and interactive experiments. Campers will get an in-depth look at the Air Zoo, including the 4D theater, full-motion flight simulators and much more

Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan offers various sports and academic summer camps for kids. Whether you’re looking for a day camp or a sleep-away camp, Ferris offers a variety for many different interests. Campers gain a university experience while participating in faculty led academic camps and varsity team led sports camps.

Simmer Camps offer children ages 7-11 hands-on learning experience in the kitchen! Campers will get to meet other junior aspiring chefs while creating their own tasty dishes. (Flavors of the World: Thailand, South Africa, England)

Campers aged 5-12 attend Monday-Friday and enjoy activities like arts and crafts, sports, music, games, swimming, rock climbing, drama and talent shows, archery, giant slip and slide rides and weekly field trips. Cost per week: $125 per member child/$150 per non-member child per week. Before and after care are also available for an additional $35 per week.

Grand Rapids Art Museum

GRAM Summer Art Camp provides children ages 4 – 17 with the opportunity to experience creativity and innovation in a unique and transformative setting. Campers take part in discovery and hands-on activities in the studio, observation and discussions in the Museum’s galleries, and learn collaborative problem solving through communication and creation.

Music and Performances

Lowell Riverwalk

Thursdays, 7 p.m.

Free, family-friendly outdoor concerts: blues, world music, country, rock, big band, funk, jazz

Every Thursday evening in June

7 – 8:30 p.m.

Free to the public

Veteran’s Park in Hudsonville

Live music, free kid activities, dinner options from local food trucks

Rogers Park – 152 N State St. Sparta, MI 49345

6:30-8:30 p.m.

June 13, June 20, June 27, July 11, July 18, July 25, August 1, August 8Host: Sparta Chamber of Commerce

Free music and the Sparta Farmers market will be open till 7 p.m. for you to get your groceries

July 11, July 25, August 1

12-2 p.m.

Lacks International Plaza at Richard M. DeVos Center, Robert C. Pew Grand Rapids Campus

1 Campus Dr., 1300 Hass Center for Performing Arts, Allendale, MI 49401

Every Thursday, June 14 – August 30

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Fridays, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Variety of entertainment

Harvey Street in downtown Hudsonville next to Terra Square

Arts & Crafts

Kent County Recycling and Education Center

Every Monday afternoon during the summer

1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Special crafts and activities for preschoolers and home school kids to learn about reducing, reusing and recycling.

The Studio invites you and your family to look, play and learn, exploring the world of art and design together!

Studio Drop In Hours:

Thursday 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. -3 p.m.

Every Saturday, 1 – 4 p.m.

Escape the everyday and step into a world of creativity and new ideas. Drop in with friends or family to explore everything the studio has to offer, including hands-on art-making activities and interactive learning spaces. Free with admission.

Outdoor Activities

Pierce Cedar Creek Institute

Tuesdays, June 12 – August 7

6:30 – 8 p.m.

Now in its eighth year, No Family Left Indoors continues the tradition of inspiring families to spend time outdoors with free, fun activities around Barry County. These programs are a great way to discover new places, learn about different organizations in Barry County, and have fun outdoors. All program are on

$3 per person or free for members.

Families can visit the chickens, goats, and other animals at the farm, hike the trails, or spend time observing the prey and mammals within the observation area.

June 13 and 27, 6:30 p.m.

July 11 and 25 6:30 p.m.

Augusta, MI

Children ages 3 to 7 can explore the bird sanctuary and learn about animals and nature. Different topics each week. $5 for adults, $4 for seniors or students, $3 for children, and free for sanctuary members.

Wednesdays, June-September, 10:30 a.m.-noon

Meet at DeLano Homestead to meet some farmyard friends. $5 program fee per child participating in addition to regular admission.

Lowell

Sundays, 1-3 p.m.

Bring your own picnic lunch and go on a cruise on the Grand Lady Riverboat. Beverages and treats available for purchase on board. Captain narrates history of steamboat and Grand River. Kids can steer at the big wheel. Boarding at 12:30pm. Reservations recommended but not required. Adults $15, children 10 and under free with purchase of adults tickets.

Grand Rapids

June 8, June 22, July 6, July 20, August 3, August 17

Gates open at 6:00 p.m. Pre-movie entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m. First film starts at 7:30 p.m. followed by an additional feature shortly after the first ends.

Muskegon Veterans Museum

Friday nights, starting June 8

Sunsets. Sea breezes. Superstars. They’re all on deck at USS LST 393 Veterans Museum for the popular “Movies on Deck” most Friday nights this summer on Muskegon’s downtown waterfront.

July 11 and August 8

Kids flash flashlights out of their windows at Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, and local law enforcement and community members respond by flashing their lights back.

Saturday, August 18

Pere Marquette Beach Park, Muskegon

Experience beach tent camping and RV camping, just a few steps from Lake Michigan.

Food and Farmer’s Markets

Every Wednesday, June 13- August 22

9:30 – 12 pm

Fun, educational, hands-on activities designed for children ages 3-10

Each activity kicks off with Market Story Time presented by the Herrick District Library

Free Activities for Kids

June 27, July 11, and July 25

Grand Rapids Downtown Market

Second Sunday of every month

Grand Rapids Downtown Market

May 26, June 23, July 28, August 25, September 22

Grand Rapids Downtown Market

Fridays, 5pm-9pm

Riverside Park in Grand Rapids, MI

Every Sunday, June 10 – August 19

Fulton Street Artisans Market

Active Activities

Wednesdays, 10am-3pm (buffet 11-2) and 4pm-9pm (buffet 5-8)

$25.99 plus tax gets you a wristband that’s good for unlimited indoor and outdoor go-karts, laser tag, bumper cars, mini golf, ropes course, bumper boats, Cruiser Coaster, Ninja Course and froghopper. Also, the three hour access to pizza buffet is included with the price.

Catch a game at the Fifth Third Ballpark! Every Sunday is Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Family Day. First 1000 kids eat free.

Sundays, 1 pm

Weekly on Wednesdays, June 20-August 22

12:15-1:00 p.m.

Weekly on Wednesdays, June 20-August 22

5:30-6:15pm

Every Other Thursday, July 10-August 28

10-11am

Allendale township library

Stop by for some fun free-play with other kids. We will have different play stations available with a variety of sensory activities for children to enjoy

Park Parties

Maranda’s Park Parties have become a beloved tradition in West Michigan. Park Parties run from noon-2 pm at the dates listed below.

The USDA, Michigan Dept. of Ed and local school districts will be serving free lunch to anyone 18 and under starting at 11:30 a.m., while supplies last! Every Park Party includes free activities, games, entertainment and, of course, prizes! We invite you and your community to join us for a great celebration all summer long!

June 21: Lamar Park | Wyoming

June 28: Smith Ryerson Park | Muskegon

July 12: Kollen Park | Holland

July 19: East Kentwood High School | Kentwood

July 26: Bronson Park | Kalamazoo

Festival Fun

June 11 – 16 Spring Lake Heritage Festival

June 15 – 16 Byron Center West Michigan Chalk Art Festival

June 15 – 16 South Haven Harborfest

June 23 – 24 Grand Haven Art Festival

June 28 – July 4 Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival

July 12 – 21 Ionia Free Fair

July 16 -21 Barry County Fair

July 18 – 21 National Baby Food Festival

July 18 – 21 Sparta Town & Country Days

July 23 – 28 Muskegon County Fair

July 23 – 28 Ottowa County Fair

July 27 – August 6 Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival

August 3 – 4 Dutton Days

August 6 – 11 Kent County Youth Fair

August 7 – 11 Kalamazoo County Fair

August 9 – 12 South Haven National Blueberry Festival

August 10 – 11 Sparta Celtic Festival

August 16 – 19 Greenville Danish Festival