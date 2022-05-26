GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the weekend and that means it is time for family fun! There are so many great activities going on this weekend from city to lakeshore that every age can take part in! Looking to stay inside? Check out the newly re-opened Spillman Carousel at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. If your family is full of thrill-seekers, check out the rides at Michigan’s Adventure. Sports fans? All of the West Michigan Whitecaps games are at home this weekend. We also have a list of all the Memorial Day weekend events taking place!

BIG 4 FAMILY FUN:

Spillman Carousel Opens at Grand Rapids Public Museum It’s an exciting week for our friends at the Grand Rapids Public Museum! The 1928 Spillman Carousel is officially back open. The nearly 100-year-old artifact has been undergoing a major renovation which began back in 2017, which required the Carousel to be dismantled and rebuilt and now it’s finally ready to be enjoyed by the public again. Kent County kids 17 and under get into the museum FOR FREE! All visitors to the museum can ride the carousel for free as part of museum admission.

Michigan’s Adventure Opening Weekend It’s time to hit the amusement park! Michigan’s Adventure is open for the season and celebrating all weekend long. Whether you’re looking for kids attractions, rides for families or are a thrill-seeker, the park has something for you! For family fun for younger kids, Camp Snoopy has family-friendly rides, including a family-friendly rollercoaster.

Whitecaps Home Games

Memorial Day Parades and Events It’s the holiday weekend and there are tons of events and parades taking place around West Michigan for Memorial Day weekend. For a full list of events happening this weekend, check out our Big 4 Guide!

MORE FAMILY FUN:

Come out and color at the Carolyn Stich Studio in Holland! It costs $5 for person and you can choose from a large variety of different coloring sheets. If you have a group of 4 or more make sure to call ahead so they have enough space for everyone. Stop by between 10am and 6pm on Friday, May 27th!

Take the whole family out to the farm this weekend for a farm-themed version of the Blandford Farm’s popular Nature Buds program. A Blandford Farmer hosts each program and will take you on a barnyard tour, tell a story and host an activity. There will also be time for some self-guided play in the farm playscape!

Celebrate the return of our spring migratory birds in Hastings for this month’s storywalk book, “Welcome, Brown Bird” by Mary Lyn Ray. Follow the journey of a wood thrush and the two boys who watch and wait for the bird’s return after its migration between the United States and Central America. This event is free and you can come at any time between 9am and 5pm on Saturday, May 28th. Stop by the southside bathrooms of the Visitor Center for activity sheets to learn more about the spring migratory birds here in Michigan!

Take the kids out for a relaxing (and free) yoga session as a part of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation’s department’s Free Outdoor Fitness Series. The class is geared toward kids aged 2-10 years old and no registration is required, you can just drop in! The session starts at 10am on Saturday morning and lasts about 45 minutes.

Feeling creative? Bring the kids to the Mud Room on the Beltline for them to create their own art project! They can choose between painting their own pottery, doing a wood art project or even creating their own unique pot on a Potter’s Wheel with an instructor (Potter’s Wheel sessions are available by appointment on select days). They’re open 11am-5pm on Saturdays and Sundays (closed this Sunday, May 29th) – just visit their website for more details!

Head to any Celebration Cinema this weekend to enjoy their Flicks Family Films Series. This weekend families can enjoy the movie, Paw Patrol. Kids under twelve can enjoy the movie completely free and everyone else is just five dollars. This fun movie will have the whole family giggling. Check out this affordable fun anytime this weekend. For specific showtimes visit the Celebration Cinema website.

Explore the art museum this weekend and check out their Drop-in studio classes that feature unique ways to understand some of their collection through creating your own art. Ready, Set Collage will allow you to get inspired by the abstract works found in the GRAM’s permanent collection and discover the abstract possibilities of motion, variety and balance through collage.