GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the weekend and that means it is time for family fun! There are all kinds of great activities from city to lakeshore that every age can take part in! If you’re looking for some outside fun check out the Grand Haven Kite Fest this weekend, if the rain brings you indoors then be sure to take advantage of the Air Zoo and Art Museum cultural membership Exchange! Maranda has a complete list of fun for any weather this weekend brings, be sure to check it out!

BIG 4 FAMILY FUN:

Carnival at the Ballpark Bring the family out for a new kind of fun at the ballpark! Its the Carnival at the Ballpark this weekend and they have something for the whole family. Ride all kinds of rides and enjoy all kinds of family fun entertainment. This Carnival will take place throughout the weekend at LMCU Ballpark. Head to the LMCU Ballpark website for ticketing information.

Roll’N Out Food Truck Fest Food trucks are rolling into Calder Plaza this Sunday from 11AM to 8PM. They will have all kinds of tasty food trucks that everyone will be able to enjoy. Plus, families can enjoy other activities and entertainment. Over 38 food trucks will fill the space so there is sure to be something you will enjoy.

GRAM and Air Zoo Membership Exchange This May, Air Zoo members and GRAM members enjoy reciprocal benefits the entire month. What does this mean? GRAM Members may present their member card for free admission to the Air Zoo upon entry and vise versa! This is a great time to become a member at one or both of these locations if you are not already!

Grand Haven Kite Fest Kites will fill the skies of Grand Haven this weekend as their annual Kite Festival makes a return. This event is completely free to attend. World-famous stunt kite fliers perform to music on the center flying field while kites larger than a school bus hover just to the south. Bring your own kite and take part in all of the fun. This event is weather permitting and is subject to reschedule.

MORE FAMILY FUN:

The outdoor Holland Farmers Market is back this weekend. This will be the first weekend of the season and they are sure to bring out all of the fan favorite vendors this Saturday. Swing by the market from 8:00 am – 2:00 pm and fill up on fresh fruits, vegetables, baked goods, flowers, and so much more.

Baby Animal Days is back at Boulder Ridge this weekend. All weekend long families can head to Boulder Ridge for all kinds of great baby animal encounters, activities, snacks and more. The whole family is sure to enjoy this great event and you will definitely not want to miss it!

For a fun day of creativity head to The Community Church Ada to hear from the young minds of Grand Rapids kids. This even will showcase some great minds and their hard work. Be sure to check out some of their great projects this weekend. Check it out this Saturday from 10:00am – 12:00pm!

Head to Sparta this weekend for carnival rides, games, and carnival food! It is officially Spring and they have a whole lot of fun to experience the new season! Enjoy this family friends event Thursday, May 19 at 4 pm through Sunday at 6 pm!

Head to any Celebration Cinema this weekend to enjoy their Flicks Family Films Series. This weekend families can enjoy the movie, Paw Patrol. Kids under twelve can enjoy the movie completely free and everyone else is just five dollars. This fun movie will have the whole family giggling. Check out this affordable fun anytime this weekend. For specific showtimes visit the Celebration Cinema website.

Explore the art museum this weekend and check out their Drop-in studio classes that feature unique ways to understand some of their collection through creating your own art. Fabric Cityscapes will allow you to use different paper and fabrics to create your own masterpiece.

Start you engines and head to the Getty Drive-In this weekend. Some family fun movies are hitting the big screen and it is the perfect weekend to enjoy these movies at the Drive-In. Families can enjoy delicious popcorn and snacks from the concessions, swing on the monkey bars and enjoy a movie outside. This is the first weekend of the season and the weather couldn’t be better. Check it out!