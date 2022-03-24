GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the weekend and that means it is time for family fun! There are great events going on all across West Michigan. There is something for every age and every family. Check out Maranda’s complete list of family fun right here.

BIG 4 FAMILY FUN GUIDE

West Michigan Pet Expo Head to the DeltaPlex this weekend to enjoy the show that everyone is barking about! It is the West Michigan Pet Expo taking place this Saturday at 10 AM. Enjoy fun animal-lovers activities and kid-friendly and affordable entertainment. The two-day event will feature entertainment from The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show, recently featured on America’s Got Talent, Gone to the Snow Dogs, a petting zoo, pony rides and a reptile and amphibian exhibit. Monster Jam Head to Van Andel Arena this weekend for the Monster Jam Arena Tour. Enjoy all things Monster Trucks as you watch the trucks leap and hurdle dirt hills. Be amazed by the crazy flips and tricks with the entire family. Be sure to pre-purchase your tickets online. Kids, Crafts and Critters at Coopersville Farm Museum A day of family fun is happening this Saturday at the Coopersville Farm Museum. Bring all of the kids out to enjoy Kids, Crafts and Critters. This one-day event will be full of fun for all ages. Enjoy building your very own birdhouse and tons of adorable farm animals. Don’t miss this great family event! Camp Henry Trail Rides Hit the trials this Saturday at Camp Henry this family fun event will allow kids of all ages to enjoy horse ride through the scenic trails. If you’re a horse lover and want to enjoy the outdoors, this is the event for you. Head to their website to register online and sign the riding waiver.

It’s finally here, opening day at John Ball Zoo! Come out this Saturday to see all of your favorite animals and more. The zoo is currently featuring a new exhibition, larger-than-life exhibit called Washed Ashore. The Washed Ashore Traveling Exhibits feature collections of intricate, beautifully designed, giant sea life sculptures made entirely of marine debris collected from beaches. Don’t miss out on all of the fun, follow this link to reserve your tickets now.

Courtesy: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

The butterflies are officially at the gardens now through April 30th. Families can explorer 60 different butterfly species as they navigate through the gardens. Butterflies from Asia, Africa, and Central & South America, will once again take flight in the warm, lush environment of the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory. This experience is included with general admission, see Hours & Rates here.

Blandford Nature Center is full of fun activities for the family this Saturday! Their Maple Event is an event that the whole family can enjoy. Learn the story behind tapping for maple syrup and even have the chance to taste the sweet syrup for the Blandford maple trees. Other opportunities for sugar tapping fun can be found on the Blandford Nature Center website.

(Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

If you’re in the mood to get crafty this weekend the Grand Rapids Art Museum is hosting Drop-In Studio classes where you can practice the art of collaging. Get crafty and inspired by all of the beautiful art on display at the museum!

World Down Syndrome Day was celebrated globally on March 21. But to continue the celebration our friends at Fellinlove Farm are hosting a special celebration for all families. Wear your craziest, wackiest socks to commemorate the celebration. Enjoy a hike, music, dancing and so much more.

The Muskegon Lumberjacks head to the Lakeshore Museum for Friday Family Fun Night. Families can enjoy lumberjack games and activities, like log balancing, log sorting, and a sawing competition. The fun kicks off at 5PM so grab your favorite flannel and bring the whole family out. The Lumberjacks will also be playing at home all weekend so be sure to catch a game.

Head to any Celebration Cinema this weekend to enjoy their Flicks Family Films Series. This weekend families can enjoy the movie, Hotel Transylvania. Kids under twelve can enjoy the movie completely free and everyone else is just five dollars. This fun movie will have the whole family giggling. Check out this affordable fun anytime this weekend. For specific showtimes visit the Celebration Cinema website.

The Easter Bunny is hopping on into the malls around Grand Rapids. Head to Woodland and RiverTown Crossing Mall to get pictures with the Easter Bunny himself . The kids will absolutely love this. So dress your best and bring your smiles!

Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs has officially arrived at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. Families can enjoy these prehistoric attractions completely free with regular museum admission. This brand new exhibit features interactive, prehistoric fun for all ages. Learn to fly like the Pterosaurs dinosaur in a virtual reality simulation and explore all of the fossils on display.