GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summer is in full swing which means tons of great weekend events for families! Whether you’re looking for an educational experience, exercising out in nature or checking out some art, there is something for you and your family. Take a look at what’s going on this weekend for family fun!

BIG 4 FAMILY FUN:

STEAM Saturday at Air Zoo STEAM Days are back at Air Zoo with family-focused hands-on learning, science stations, engineering tables, art activities and more! Activities are hosted by the Air Zoo’s education team and several of their local partners. The event is free and held outdoors on Saturday from 11am-3pm.

Super Social 22 at Country Dairy Head out to Country Dairy in New Era for the Super Social 22 with ice cream, wagon rides, farm tours, music and more! Admission is $10 for adults and kids 12 and under are free. The event kicks off on Saturday at 11am and runs through 8pm!

Lakeshore Art Festival On Saturday and Sunday, head to downtown Muskegon for all types of art, food, live entertainment and more! They even have a Children’s Lane where kids can have fun and participate in artful activities where they can learn while being creative.

Frozen at the Musical Fountain Head out to Grand Haven on Saturday night to enjoy songs from the first and second Frozen movies along with the original Broadway cast recording of Frozen the Musical. The music starts at 10:10pm and runs about half an hour – kids will love seeing the water, lights and music all go together while hearing their favorite songs!

MORE FAMILY FUN:

Summer is a great time to check out all of the local county and community fairs! There’s one coming up this weekend – the Lake Odessa Fair! There is so much to check out and enjoy including livestock, a car show, a parade, pickleball, sand volleyball, dodgeball and of course, a carnival! It’s sure to be fun for the whole family and you can get your tickets here.

Enjoy mermaids, music, vendors, a waterpark, drone shows and more at Lake Arvesta Resort in South Haven all weekend long! Merfest International is a global festival of mermaids and mermen dedicated to the preservation of our planet’s aquatic ecosystem. You can get tickets here!

Join our friends at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park for tons of family farm-time fun! You’ll get to work together on a quilting project and complete farm “chore challenges” along with farm-inspired stories, games, music and more! Stop by between 11am and 2pm on Friday for all the fun – it’s free with admission!

It’s free admission day at the Forever Curious Children’s Museum for Allegan County residents (please have proof of residence available upon arrival). Kids can check out exhibits that offer hands-on fun and learning opportunities along with special STEAM Challenges, a Fire Truck Exhibit and a Vet Clinic. Not an Allegan County resident? It’s still a great place for kids to check out and explore and admission is only $5 a person!

From 10am-1pm on Saturday, come to the Coopersville Farm Museum for a free event for kids and families! You can make soap with Happy Goat ($6), visit the Petting Zoo’s animals, check out the exhibits and enjoy free crafts for all ages.

Saturday morning at 10am it’s time to get the kids out and active! As a part of the Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation department’s Free Outdoor Fitness Series, you can attend free yoga! Kids will use the theme of the week to develop their own postures and yoga flow and it’s geared toward kids ages 2-10 years old. Just drop in at Pleasant Park!

Head out to the Lakeshore for 3 days of art, live music, art and more! Admission is free and they even have a Family Fun Day that will take place on Saturday from 10am – 2pm. The Family Fun takes place on Second Street (off of Washington) and will have free arts and craft activities for kids!

Here’s a good one for teens! RLM Amusements is open on Saturday from 12pm-10pm. For $10, you can get in the door for all day play on dozens of pinball machines and arcade games. Pinball games include Godzilla pro, Avengers Infinity Quest premium and Jurassic Park premium. They also have classic arcade games such a Galaga, Ms Pac-Man, Moon Patrol and Donkey Kong and other games such as NFL Blitz ’99, Big Buck Hunter Pro, Fast and The Furious, a foosball table and an air hockey table. Call to see if there are any schedule changes before heading out at (616) 350-4088.

Learn all about bees and their natural world in Hastings for this month’s storywalk book, “Begin with a Bee” by Liza Ketchum, Jacqueline Briggs Martin and Phyllis Root. Follow the life cycle of a bumblebee queen as she emerges in the spring in search of pollen. The story also highlights the struggles of this first bee to appear on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Endangered Species list. This event is free and you can come at any time between 9am and 5pm on Saturday, June 4th.

Head to any Celebration Cinema this weekend to enjoy their Flicks Family Films Series. This weekend families can enjoy the movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Kids under twelve can enjoy the movie completely free and everyone else is just five dollars. This fun movie will have the whole family giggling. Check out this affordable fun anytime this weekend. For specific showtimes visit the Celebration Cinema website.

Explore the art museum this weekend and check out their Drop-in studio classes that feature unique ways to understand some of their collection through creating your own art. This week’s studio will let people create their favorite landscapes using Impressionist effects, inspired by their exhibit In a New Light: American Impressionism 1870 – 1940. Practice daubing and cropped framing techniques in bright paints, just like American Impressionists! The event is free with museum admission, just drop in any time between 1pm and 4pm on Saturday!