GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s going to be a hot and sunny weekend! Whether you’re looking to get outdoors and explore or stay inside with the air conditioning, there is something to do this weekend for everyone in your family! Take a look at what’s going on this weekend for family fun.

BIG 4 FAMILY FUN:

Meijer LPGA for Simply Give It’s time for the annual Meijer LPGA for Simply Give, happening at Blythefield Country Club Thursday through Sunday. In addition to great golf, great music and great food, there is also an awesome kids’ Discovery Land for the children to enjoy!

West Michigan Chalk Art Festival On Friday and Saturday, come out to Tanger Outlet Mall to explore beautiful chalk art! This is a great idea for the whole family – you can walk and view the art or even participate as an artist! Visit wmcaf.com to get more information about how kids can participate!

Beyond Van Gogh at DeVos Place Kids will love this immersive art installation experience at DeVos Place! Experience beautiful art by Van Gogh come to life across 30,000 square feet of space. The whole family will enjoy getting to be a part of iconic art pieces.

Father’s Day Fun It’s time to celebrate the special man in your life! Father’s Day is Sunday and there are tons of things to explore, including museums and other family fun. Our friends at Craig’s Cruisers are offering free mini golf for dad with a paying child! You could also check out other family-friendly experiences that dad will love like: Gilmore Car Museum, Tree Runner Adventure Park, Ziplining or one of our great museums here in Grand Rapids!

MORE FAMILY FUN:

Head out to the lakeshore for South Haven’s Harborfest on Friday and Saturday! Enjoy a food festival, craft show, rides, games and so much more! The event kicks off at noon on Friday and runs through 10pm on Saturday. Get more information here!

Check out all of the big and colorful hot air balloons in Hudsonville this weekend at Unity Christian High School on Friday and Saturday. Enjoy local food trucks, arts & crafts vendors and entertainment. Catch the Balloon Flights on Friday and Saturday evening and also Saturday morning! At night, you can watch the popular Balloon Glows at sunset.

The Grand Rapids Public Library – Yankee Clipper Branch has a day full of free crafts, refreshments and a movie. On Friday, June 17th, bring a chair or blanket to catch a showing of “Encanto.” Activities on the lawn start at 8pm and the movie starts by dusk.

The Montcalm County Fair kicks off Saturday evening and runs through Saturday, June 25th at the Montcalm County Fairgrounds in Greenville. There are fun things to check out every day of the fair, including a rodeo, tractor pulls, motor sports and more. Check out their website for the full lineup!

Looking to beat the heat? Come out to the Hackley Public Library in Muskegon from noon-2pm on Saturday and bring your imagination! Kids will be able to decorate the tops of the library bookshelves with awesome LEGO creations at this free event!

The Cannonsburg Ski Area is going to be full of fun and free outdoor activities this weekend including guided hikes, workshops, movies, yoga and more! The event, hosted by Merrell, has a full lineup of activities and events that the whole family will enjoy. The best part is that it’s free! Check out their full schedule of events and go out and have some fun!

If you have kids that love classic cars, the Historic Charlton Park Annual Father’s Day Show is a perfect way to spend Father’s Day with the whole family! It takes place Sunday from 8am until 4pm and is free for kids 12 and under. Kids and fathers alike will love checking out over 800 vehicles on display at the park in Hastings!

Friday from 8pm until 10pm at Sky Zone in Kentwood turns into GLOW! Kids can get out their energy and get some exercise while enjoying lasers, music and backlights that turns the park into a jumping dance club! Visit their website for more details and to purchase tickets. Please note that waivers are required for all persons entering the park during GLOW.

Learn all about bees and their natural world in Hastings for this month’s storywalk book, “Begin with a Bee” by Liza Ketchum, Jacqueline Briggs Martin and Phyllis Root. Follow the life cycle of a bumblebee queen as she emerges in the spring in search of pollen. The story also highlights the struggles of this first bee to appear on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Endangered Species list. This event is free and you can come at any time between 9am and 5pm on Saturday, June 4th.

Explore the art museum this weekend and check out their Drop-in studio classes that feature unique ways to understand some of their collection through creating your own art. This week’s studio will let people create their favorite landscapes using Impressionist effects, inspired by their exhibit In a New Light: American Impressionism 1870 – 1940. Practice daubing and cropped framing techniques in bright paints, just like American Impressionists! The event is free with museum admission, just drop in any time between 1pm and 4pm on Saturday!