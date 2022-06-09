GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the weekend and that means it is time for family fun! From cultural festivals, to car racing to outdoor activities, there is something for every family in West Michigan to enjoy this weekend! Take a look at what’s going on this weekend for family fun.

BIG 4 FAMILY FUN:

Rockford Start of Summer It’s the official summer kick off in Rockford from Thursday-Sunday! Enjoy carnival rides, a parade, rock-climbing wall, arts and crafts, face painting, laser tag and more! For a full list of all the family-friendly fun, click here!

Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival The Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation is hosting their annual Asian-Pacific Festival this weekend with great cultural events, performances, food and more for the full family! The event is free to enter and takes place Friday and Saturday at Calder Plaza.

Free Fishing & State Park Weekend June 11th and 12th is Free Fishing Weekend! All fishing licenses are waived and you can fish on both inland and Great Lakes’ waters for all species of fish. You also will not need a Recreation Passport will NOT be required for entry into state parks and boating access sites during the weekend! Happy fishing!

Berlin Raceway For the whole 2022 season, kids 15 and younger are free at the Berlin Raceway! If you’re looking for fast action fun for the whole family, head out to the raceway – racing starts at 6:30pm on Saturday!

MORE FAMILY FUN:

The Friday night Whitecaps game against the Lansing Lugnuts is all about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! Come on out dressed as your favorite turtle and enjoy kids activities, mascot autograph sessions and more! Game starts at 6:35 and you can get tickets here!

Come out to cereal city for the annual festival highlighting Battle Creek’s heritage as the birthplace of the cereal industry. The festival is family-friendly and has tons of entertainment including children’s activities, live music, inflatables and free cereal!

Come out to the Kent District Library branch in Caledonia on Friday from 10am-12pm! Enjoy carnival-style fun, play games for prizes and start your summer reading. This event is free and good for all ages!

A week-long scavenger hunt kicks off this Saturday and runs through Saturday, June 18th! Families will be placed in teams and complete items on their own timeline. Each family that participates gets a swag bag along with the chance to win more prizes!

Relax at the Happy Cat Cafe with (adoptable) cats and color some cat-themed coloring pages, perfect for any age! Each person gets at least two sheets of their choice to color in and starts at 6pm. You can get tickets for the hour long session here!

Gather up the family and head to the shore! The Grand Haven Musical Fountain at the Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium is hosting a magical night full of some Disney classics. Enjoy songs from Lion King, Toy Story, Mulan, Tarzan, Enchanted, Frozen, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and more! The performance starts at 10pm and lasts around 27 minutes.

Princesses and superheroes will be at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park on Saturday from 10am to 3pm, dressing up is encouraged! Kids can meet them, share stories and take photos. Event is included with price of admission to the park.

Robinette’s Apple Haus is hosting their first Daddy/Daughter Unicorn Party on Saturday from 1pm-4pm! Take pictures with the unicorns and pet and brush them. Tickets include one dad and daughter and comes with a donut, a cup of cider and several crafts! Spots are selling out so get your tickets before it’s completely sold out!

Learn all about bees and their natural world in Hastings for this month’s storywalk book, “Begin with a Bee” by Liza Ketchum, Jacqueline Briggs Martin and Phyllis Root. Follow the life cycle of a bumblebee queen as she emerges in the spring in search of pollen. The story also highlights the struggles of this first bee to appear on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Endangered Species list. This event is free and you can come at any time between 9am and 5pm on Saturday, June 4th.

Deer Tracks Junction is teaming up with Courtland Township Fire Department to raise funds for the Kent County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 Unit. The funds will go to purchase e-collars, first aid kits for dogs out in the field, and additional training. The K-9 Unit is essential for search and rescue, detection and apprehension to keep our community safe. Come out and show your support! There will be dogs and officers from the unit to meet! There will be tactical and emergency vehicles to tour, face painting, a dunk tank, food plus you’ll get to see all the amazing animals at the park!

Explore the art museum this weekend and check out their Drop-in studio classes that feature unique ways to understand some of their collection through creating your own art. This week’s studio will let people create their favorite landscapes using Impressionist effects, inspired by their exhibit In a New Light: American Impressionism 1870 – 1940. Practice daubing and cropped framing techniques in bright paints, just like American Impressionists! The event is free with museum admission, just drop in any time between 1pm and 4pm on Saturday!