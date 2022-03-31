GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The weekend is here and that means it is time for big family fun! It is officially April and for some fo you that means you are kicking off your Spring Break this weekend. There are plenty of exciting happenings going on around West Michigan for all families. Weather you’re looking to explorer nature or find some indoor fun then Maranda has so great ideas for you. Take a look at this weekend’s Big 4 picks!

BIG 4 TOP PICKS

Museum Family Fun Museums around West Michigan are excited to welcome families for some Spring Break fun. Check out the Air Zoo, Grand Rapids Public Museum, Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, Gilmore Car Museum, the Lakeshore Museum, the Holland Museum and more. All of these great museums are offering something extra special to help celebrate the Spring season! Washed Ashore at John Ball Zoo John Ball Zoo is opening a brand new display of larger than life sculptures made completely of marine debris collected from beaches. These sculptures depict the sea creatures that the material are harming to bring awareness to the need to conservation. 16 sculptures can be found around the zoo and the experience is completely free with zoo admission. Cars and Characters at Gilmore Car Museum Calling all princesses, princes’ and superheros! Gilmore Car Museum is hosting a fun celebration this Saturday called Cars and Characters. This is your chance to experience the Gilmore More Carm Museum in the most magical and extraordinary way. Kids and families can enjoy a meet-and-greet with over 20 different princesses and superheroes; plus some other fun experience! Critter Barn Spring Fling Critter Barn’s Annual Spring Fling is kicking off this friday adn running through then end of next week. Families can head to the Critter Barn to enjoy some family fun activities, get outside and welcome the new baby farm animals. Aside from Sunday’s, the barn will be open daily form 10AM to 7PM! Visit their website critterbarn.org to register for tickets now!

John Ball Zoo and the Grand Rapids Art Museum are joining together for a month long membership exchanges, this means that John Ball Zoo Members may present their member card for free admission to the GRAM, and vice versa. If you not a member at either of these family fun destinations, now is the time to join and take advantage of these amazing perks.

Stop by the Lakeshore Museum this Saturday for their April Saturdays event. this Saturday they will be creating take-home sensory bottles. You can add glitter, cotton, color and more to these fun bottles that will entertain you all day long. While you’re there check out all of their fun exhibits.

Craig’s Cruisers is the place where fun never end and they definitely do not disappoint over Spring Break. Check out their Spring Break wristband days by visiting their website. Families have the opportunity to enjoy hours of fun all for one prices, but spots are limited! Be sure to head to their website to get your wristbands in advanced.

If you’re in the mood to get crafty this weekend the Grand Rapids Art Museum is hosting Drop-In Studio classes where you can practice the art of portrait painting. In this experience you get to take your very own photo with and instant camera and then add your very own touches with paint. This mixed media, artistic fun can be enjoyed throughout the month of April.

The Easter Bunny is hopping on into the malls around Grand Rapids. Head to Woodland and RiverTown Crossing Mall to get pictures with the Easter Bunny himself . The kids will absolutely love this. So dress your best and bring your smiles!

Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs has officially arrived at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. Families can enjoy these prehistoric attractions completely free with regular museum admission. This brand new exhibit features interactive, prehistoric fun for all ages. Learn to fly like the Pterosaurs dinosaur in a virtual reality simulation and explore all of the fossils on display.

The butterflies are officially at the gardens now through April 30th. Families can explorer 60 different butterfly species as they navigate through the gardens. Butterflies from Asia, Africa, and Central & South America, will once again take flight in the warm, lush environment of the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory. This experience is included with general admission, see Hours & Rates here.