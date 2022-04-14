GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Weekend is here and that means it is time for some family fun. Easter is this Sunday which mean all of your favorite family fun destinations are offering up some special celebrations for your family to enjoy. Check out Maranda’s complete list of Weekend Fun here:

West Michigan Whitecaps Game & Easter Fun West Michigan Whitecaps Baseball is back in Grand Rapids. Bring the whole family out to the ballpark this weekend for all kinds of family fun. This weekend families can enjoy tickets for just $1. Plus there are great opportunities for families to get into the Easter spirit with a fun Easter egg hunt around the ballpark. Tickets are on sale now on the whitecaps website. Easter with the Equest Bunny Easter bunny photos, egg hunts, live music, snacks and more all available at the Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding during their Easter with the Equest Bunny event. Families are welcome to visit the stables this Saturday for a fun Easter Event with a Horse twist. The whole family will absolutely love this event. Cultural Membership Exchange Our friends at the Air Zoo, Grand Rapids Children’s Museum and Kalamazoo Nature Center are partnering together to offer a membership exchange for the month of April. Families that do not yet have memberships at any of these family fun destinations – now is the time to sign up. Be sure to check out their website and register for your membership TODAY! Easter Egg Hunts Easter Weekend is here and communities around Grand Rapids, the lakeshore and beyond are having some fun egg hunt activities for families all weekend. Check your local community listings to find one near you. Maranda put together a complete list of family fun that can be found on abc4westmichigna.com or woodtv.com has a complete list of egg hunts for your family to check out.

Berlin Raceway is opening for its 72nd season. Families can head to Berlin Raceway for all kinds of family fun. Kids 15 and under can get in completely free. Everyone over 15 pays just $5 by purchasing tickets online. Enjoy a night of racing, yummy snacks and so much more. This is a can’t miss event for you and your entire family.

Do Do Do you want to see Baby Shark and all of their friends LIVE? Well this weekend they take the stage at DeVos Center for Arts and Worship Grand Rapids Christian High. In this one of a kind concert experience young fans will be dancing in the aisles as Baby Shark and friends, go on fun adventures to learn and meet new friends!

Join City Church of Greenville this Saturday, April 16th from 11AM – 12PM in an amazing Easter Celebration full of family friendly activity and a farm wide Easter Egg Hunt! And don’t miss out on the amazing Whipped, A Brunch Food Truck serving up delicious food!

John Ball Zoo is opening a brand new display of larger than life sculptures made completely of marine debris collected from beaches. These sculptures depict the sea creatures that the material are harming to bring awareness to the need to conservation. 16 sculptures can be found around the zoo and the experience is completely free with zoo admission.

The butterflies are officially at the gardens now through April 30th. Families can explorer 60 different butterfly species as they navigate through the gardens. Butterflies from Asia, Africa, and Central & South America, will once again take flight in the warm, lush environment of the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory. This experience is included with general admission, see Hours & Rates here.

Head to any Celebration Cinema this weekend to enjoy their Flicks Family Films Series. This weekend families can enjoy the movie, Sing 2. Kids under twelve can enjoy the movie completely free and everyone else is just five dollars. This fun movie will have the whole family giggling. Check out this affordable fun anytime this weekend. For specific showtimes visit the Celebration Cinema website.

John Ball Zoo and the Grand Rapids Art Museum are joining together for a month long membership exchanges, this means that John Ball Zoo Members may present their member card for free admission to the GRAM, and vice versa. If you not a member at either of these family fun destinations, now is the time to join and take advantage of these amazing perks.

If you’re in the mood to get crafty this weekend the Grand Rapids Art Museum is hosting Drop-In Studio classes where you can practice the art of portrait painting. In this experience you get to take your very own photo with and instant camera and then add your very own touches with paint. This mixed media, artistic fun can be enjoyed throughout the month of April.

Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs has officially arrived at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. Families can enjoy these prehistoric attractions completely free with regular museum admission. This brand new exhibit features interactive, prehistoric fun for all ages. Learn to fly like the Pterosaurs dinosaur in a virtual reality simulation and explore all of the fossils on display.