GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Easter weekend is here and that means it is time for some Easter family fun. Their are tons of great “hoppenings” going on around West Michigan this weekend including egg hunts, cookie decorating, pictures with the Easter bunny and so much more. Their are great opportunities to get into the Easter Spirit and here are some of my top picks. A complete guide can be found on woodtv.com.

Easter Family Fun

Friday, April 15:

Baxter Egg Hunt 2022 | Joe Taylor Park | Friday, April 15 @ 12PM

Saturday, April 16:

19th Annual Easter Egg Hunt | Quincy Park | Saturday, April 16 @ 10AM

EGGcellent Egg Hunt | Fellinlove Farm | Saturday, April 16 @ 1PM

Easter Egg Hunt | Mulick Park | Saturday, April 16 @ 9:30AM

Easter Egg Scramble | Lamar Park | Saturday, April 16 @ 11AM

Easter Egg Hunt | Maplewood Park | Saturday, April 16 @ 10AM

Easter Bunny Visit and Pictures | Sparta | Saturday, April 16 @ 9:30AM

Easter on the Farm! | Red Barn Market | Saturday, April 16 @ 1PM

Eggscellent Adventure | Blandford Nature Center | Saturday, April 16 @ 10AM

Sand Lake Easter Egg Hunt | Salisbury Park | Saturday, April 16 @ 11AM

Kids Easter Party | Wyoming Moose Lodge | Saturday, April 16 @ 1PM

Kids Easter Egg Hunt | Ed Dunneback & Girls Fruit Farm | Saturday, April 16 @ 9AM

Cedar Springs Community Easter Eggstravaganza | Morely park | Saturday, April 16 @ 1PM

West Michigan Whitecaps Home Game & Egg hunt | LMCU Ballpark | Saturday, April 16 @ 2PM

John Ball Area Neighbors Easter Egg Hunt | John Ball Park | Saturday April 16 @ 10AM

Easter Egg Hunt | Manhattan Park | Saturday, April 16 @ 10:30AM

Easter Eggstravaganza | Frugthaven Farms | Saturday, April 16 @ 11AM

Byron Township Recreation Egg Hunt | Whistlestop Park | Saturday April 16 @ 11AM

Eqqstravaganza Event at the Bar | The Barn for Equine Leaning | Saturday, April 16 @ 12PM

Annual Easter Egg Hunt | Northville Park | Saturday, April 16 @ 3PM

Easter Egg Hunt | Stop, Drop & Play Arcade | Saturday, April 16 @ 10AM

Easter with the Equest Bunny | Equest Center for Therapeutic riding | Saturday, April 16 @ 9:30AM

Easter Eggstravaganza | Jumpin Jupiter Skate Center | Saturday, April 16 @ 1:30PM

Easter Cookie Decorating | Newaygo Area District Library | Saturday, April 16 @ 10:30AM

Easter Egg Hunt at Legacy Stables | Karin’s Horse Connection | Saturday, April 16 @ 11:30AM

Easter Egg Hunt and Petting Zoo | Coopersville Farm Museum | Saturday, April 16 @ 10AM

Glenside’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt | McGraft Park | Saturday, April 16 @ 10AM

Grand Haven Easter Egg Hunt | Grand Haven Central Park | Saturday, April 16 @ 11AM

Community Easter Egg Hunt | Double JJ Resort | Saturday, April 16 @ 1PM

The Hoppening Easter Egg Hunt | Montague Township Park | Saturday, April 16 @ 12PM

Easter Cupcake Decorating | Sweet Details GR | Saturday, April 16 @ 10AM

Easter Egg Hunt | Kal-Haven Outpost | Saturday, April 16 @ 10AM

Kids Color Run & Egg Scramble | Bridge Bible Church | Saturday, April 16 @ 2:30PM

Dorr Community Easter Egg Hunt | Dorr Township Park | Saturday, April 16 @ 11AM

The Great Village Egg Hunt | Spring Lake | Saturday, April 16 All Day

Easter Egg Hunt | Cornwell’s Turkeyville USA | Saturday, April 16 @ 10AM

Sunday, April 17:

Easter Egg “Hunt” | Bridge Street Market | Sunday, April 17 @ 10AM

Community Easter Egg Hunt & Fun Day | Highland Park | Sunday, April 17 @ 12PM