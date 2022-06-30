GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) This summer, Maranda and the Park Party Team are bringing the fun directly to five school districts to create impactful events for students attending summer school. Today, Maranda surprised students at Marquette Elementary in Muskegon.

Park Party Recess will have all the traditional elements of Maranda’s historic Park Party concept such as large-scale inflatable attractions, princess and superhero meet and greets, free food, treats and more! While

the parties are not open to the public this new format brings the parties to the heart of our communities, our schools.

Maranda and the Park Party team will host Park Party Recess at three more locations this summer during June and July. These events are made possible with the support of great community partners like Meijer, Biggby, Milk Means More, Priority Health, Fifth Third Bank and others.

Maranda is also kicking off the summer with an epic giveaway to give every kid in West Michigan a chance to win some great summer fun! Maranda has partnered with Craig’s Cruisers to give 8 winners the ultimate Craig’s Cruisers experience with their family and friends! Click here to enter to win!