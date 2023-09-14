GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Grand Rapids, are you ready? One of our favorite local events, ArtPrize, an esteemed annual international art competition and cultural event, returns Thursday, Sept. 14 through Sunday, Oct. 1! Whether you’re a first-timer or have made ArtPrize a yearly tradition, this free event brings attendees from Michigan and beyond together to explore “a city brimming with creative wonder.”

To rev up excitement for this year’s ArtPrize, titled “ArtPrize 2.0”, Maranda joined WOOD TV8’s Digital Reporter and Host Phil Pinarski on the Live Desk.

What can kids, families and the community expect this year? What’s the best way to enjoy all the world-class art on display? Are there any specific events to attend? Maranda answers all these questions and shares her top picks of additional downtown happenings to explore.

Local events & activities: 🎨

“ArtPrize ClubHouse” | Thursday, Sept. 14 through Sunday, Oct. 1, from Noon- 8 p.m. daily at 2 Fulton W | See details

| Thursday, Sept. 14 through Sunday, Oct. 1, from Noon- 8 p.m. daily at 2 Fulton W | “ArtPrize Opening Celebration” | Thursday, Sept. 14 from 5-10 p.m. at Ah-Nab-Awen Park | See details

| Thursday, Sept. 14 from 5-10 p.m. at Ah-Nab-Awen Park | “African American Art and Music Festival” | Friday, Sept. 15 from 5-10 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle | See details

| Friday, Sept. 15 from 5-10 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle | “Food Truck Festival” | Friday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 17 at Calder Plaza | See details

Watch Maranda’s fun segments 📺