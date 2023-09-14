GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s an exhilarating time of year in West Michigan! One of our favorite annual events, “ArtPrize,” kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 14, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 1! This year’s international art competition and cultural event features 950 artists presenting nearly 700 works of art at 150 venues in downtown Grand Rapids, but this isn’t all!

Maranda met with ArtPrize’s new Executive Director, Catlin Whitington, and Mallory Shotwell, Founder and Director of Cultivate, to learn more about what families and the entire community can expect this year.

One unique event they can attend is the “ArtPrize Opening Celebration” from 5 to 10 p.m. this Thursday. The celebration features a spectacular performance from Squonk, art installations, fireworks, games, food trucks and more. Find additional details and events on ArtPrize’s website.

Also, in store is free “Education Days” for local students and educators. Through a partnership with Cultivate, an independent arts organization based in Grand Rapids, kids in grades 1-12 can experience high-quality arts education and programming through free field trips. During the field trips, teachers and students will receive an art magazine, lesson plans, and a walking tour with knowledgeable staff and volunteers, and are guaranteed an unforgettable experience at ArtPrize! Learn more here.