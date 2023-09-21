GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- ArtPrize showcases the beauty of artists using their imagination to create works of art through various mediums. Everything from paintings, sculptures and drawings is on full display, and this year, Randy Finch from Ice Guru is adding pumpkins to the list of world-class art to explore!

As you roam around downtown Grand Rapids to experience the wonders of ArtPrize, look for uniquely carved pumpkins. They’re also on display at Ice Guru, located at 289 Front Ave SW. And, if you can’t get enough of the incredible carvings of realistic portraits, haunted houses, and ghostly apparitions, you can also view them every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. at Michigan’s Adventure’s “Tricks and Treats” event.

These pumpkin carvings are a shining example that through creativity and imagination, anyone can express themselves using any medium!

View more of Randy’s fascinating designs, advice for those wanting to carve pumpkins, and his surprise sculpture for Maranda in the fun segment featured above.