There are many reasons to love ArtPrize! Not only does the community get to explore nearly 700 pieces of world-class art from 950 artists this year, but downtown Grand Rapids is booming with thrilling events to attend and unique activities to do with family and friends!

‘Art of Food Festival’ at Calder Plaza!

Need proof of how much fun this weekend will be? Join Maranda on her trip to Calder Plaza for a closer look at what’s in store, like the “Art of Food Festival,” taking place this Friday through Sunday in the plaza. It’s the ultimate event for food lovers as over 30 food trucks and booths, including Underground Cookie Club, Fire & Rice and Big Mike’s Kettle Corn, will attend. And there’s something in store for those who love entertainment and activities! At the festival, attendees can enjoy electrifying performances, crafts and an artist village. Learn more here.

‘African American Art and Music Festival’ at Rosa Parks Circle

Also taking place this Friday and Sunday is the “African American Art and Music Festival” at Rosa Parks Circle. Celebrate African American Culture and 50 years of hip-hop by attending a host of phenomenal community events featuring local artists. On Friday, “The Sugar Hill Gang” will light up the Rosa Parks Circle stage from 9:15-10 p.m. And on Sunday, don’t miss a unique fashion and sneaker show from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. View the festival schedule here.

‘Heart Prize’ in Heartside

In addition, the Heartside Business Association will host “Heart Prize” on Saturday and Sunday! This neighborhood activation event features live performances, food vendors, history tours, ArtPrize venues, in-store events and treats, family-friendly activities, pop-up merchants, artists and makers. Plus, the community can roam around the Heartside neighborhood and downtown Grand Rapids on a trolley, provided free of charge. Find more details here.

There are many ways to enjoy the opening weekend of ArtPrize, with tons of exciting events in Grand Rapids. Get outdoors, join the West Michigan community and make it a great weekend, “Where You Live.”

