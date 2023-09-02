GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- ArtPrize returns Thursday, Sept. 14 through Sunday, Oct. 1, and in an exciting partnership with Cultivate, an independent arts organization based in Grand Rapids, local students (grades 1-12) and teachers will have the opportunity to participate in “ArtPrize Education Days.”

The education days will consist of free activities and field trips to ensure that all students may have access to high-quality arts education and programming. The upcoming field trips include:

Field Trip #1: Exploring ArtPrize (Elementary School, Grades 1-5)

Field Trip #2: ArtPrize Quest (Middle School, Grades 6-8)

Field Trip #3: ArtPrize Unplugged (Highschool, Grades 9-12)

Photo courtesy of Mallory Shotwell, Cultivate Grand Rapids

During the field trips, teachers and students will receive an art magazine, lesson plans, and a walking tour with knowledgeable staff and volunteers, and are guaranteed an unforgettable experience at ArtPrize!

Learn more about each field trip and register to participate on ArtPrize’s website. Bus grants are also available here.