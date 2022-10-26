Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –Believe it or not but the holiday season is right around the corner and Frugthaven farms wants you to get into the spirit with holiday wreath making. You and your family or friends can learn how to make a wreath with everything you need to make it provided. The Christmas wreath making classes will take place on November 22nd and the 29th. Barber and owner of Sailor and Sipper Barber Co inside Frugthaven, Mitchell Jenks, will be conducting the classes. You can find more information about the classes here.

Frugthaven farm has something for everyone this time of year. They have a family friendly Cidery that offers curated hard ciders from all over Michigan. They have wonderful donuts that are made fresh every morning including glazed blueberry and cinnamon and sugar pumpkin. There is also a boutique inside at the farms called Pink and Frillos, where you can find beautiful clothing, jewelry, and other items. You can even get your haircut as Sailor and Sipper Barber Co is inside the farms as well. There are also plenty of outdoor activities that your family will enjoy. When you think fall this year you do not have to go any further than Frugthaven farms.