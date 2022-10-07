GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —Meijer knows the importance of having access to healthy and fresh food. That is why they offer locally grown produce and strive to offer high quality food in store to its customers. Besides just offering the best foods in store they have also been working to offer it to those in need. To help, Meijer has been partnering with Kids’ Food Basket for over 10 years.

The Meijer LPGA Classic is something that many look forward to each year and while the competition stays in the course the impact the tournament has on the community goes much farther. Meijer has given the option to the tournament winner to donate 25 thousand dollars to any organization of their choice around the world, in addition to their winnings. The past 2 years Kids’ food basket has been selected as the organization to receive the donation. 2021 winner, Nelly Korda chose Kids’ Food Basket because she wanted to keep the donation local.

This year’s winner, Jennifer Kupcho chose Kids’ Food Basket because of the connection she made with Damon Bouwkamp, Manager of volunteer services at Kids’ Food Basket. Damon volunteered with the LPGA to be the host family for Jennifer and her husband while she played the tournament. It is Damon’s 2nd year hosting Jennifer and through this connection is why Jennifer chose Kids’ Food Basket to receive the 25,000 donation from the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Kids’ food basket serves 9,600 meals everyday to schools where kids don’t have access to healthy food every day. They believe good food is the foundation for good health and that everyone deserves access to healthy food. They offer a learn program that teaches nutrition education as well as exploring where our food comes from. They also have an urban farming program where kids get to discover and learn at a Michigan farm. Bridget Whitney, President and founding CEO of Kids’ Food Basket says that “ You can’t have a healthy West Michigan without healthy kids and families.” You can find more information about Kids’ Food Basket as well as ways you can get involved here.

Sponsor Meijer