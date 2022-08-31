GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Bethany Christian Services believes that every child deserves to be safe and loved. Currently there is a crisis in foster teens throughout West Michigan. There is a big need for foster parents so these teens can find warm, loving forever homes. You do not have to be a superhero to be a foster parent, everyday more and more people are deciding to become foster parents. A perfect example of the benefits of becoming foster parents are Brendan and Ciera. When Brendan and Ciera got married, they knew they wanted to get into adoption early in their marriage. Brendan grew up in foster care and knows how important foster parents are. They were at a camp that had a message that said, “could good hospitality change the world”? They were moved by the message and discovered the desperate need for foster parents, especially for teens in their area. Already having 2 biological children, instantly their children embraced the foster teens they adopted as family. There was a natural bond between their children that made Brendan and Ciera know they made the right decision.

There is currently a great need for foster parents in West Michigan. Bethany Christian Services has many ways you can get involved from becoming foster parents to supporting teens through mentoring. They have an orientation that you can attend that walks through the process of getting licensed to become a foster parent. A good skill set to have to become a foster parent is to be flexible and willing to open your home and heart to the needs the foster child has. You can find more information about how to become a foster parents or other ways you can get involved here.

