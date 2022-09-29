GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-ArtPrize is a great time to view how artists express their feelings and emotions through the form of art. Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services believes that having our kids express their emotions through artwork is a positive approach to their development. Pine Rest is taking a hands-on approach to helping kids connect symbols and colors to their emotions. They gave kids at ArtPrize a piece of paper on it with 4 square boxes where they could draw a picture based on an emotion they were feeling.

Speaking of kids expressing themselves through art, Cynthia Hagedorn worked with 15 kids from the Helen Devos Children’s hospital and other places, to create her ArtPrize entry. The concept for the pained vehicle was to have kids connect and experience ArtPrize in a different way. One of those kids that helped was Kendall. She grew up with a chronical illness and says art is a great way to express herself as she spent a lot of time in bed growing up. Pine Rest’s goal is to help kids be able to better understand, handle and connect with their emotions.

