GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- The LATINX Youth Conference took place today for hundreds of students in West Michigan. Put on by the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan, this conference focusses on giving 8th graders, especially LATINX Youth a glimpse of what the college experience is like. Another focus of the conference is to inspire students to want to purse a higher education. Over 600 students from 20 different schools in Western Michigan participated in the conference.

30 leaders from the Grand Rapids Community came out to speak and instill inspiration amongst these students. A lot of these kids were excited to learn new things, meet new friends, learn new career paths, and of course have fun. The conference featured 4 different breakout sessions that focusses more specifically on individual topics. Those were Health and Wellness, Life after High School, College opportunities and Banking for today and tomorrow. You can learn more about the conference and the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan here.