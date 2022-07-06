GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) -The annual LAUP Fiesta is taking place this Saturday, July 9th. It is full of family fun including live music, delicious food, salsa dancing, a talent show, a car show, and much more. This fiesta is a true celebration of the Latino Culture in Holland. The event starts at 12PM and goes on all day long ending at 11:30PM. For more information you can visit their website for a full list of events. If you would like to volunteer at the Fiesta there are openings to help Set-up, break-down and help people with questions they may have. You can sign up to volunteer here .

Sponsor Bethany Christian Services