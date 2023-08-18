GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — Summer is ending and the school year is about to start. A bunch of lucky kids in West Michigan will be receiving new backpacks from some of our partners.

We teamed up with the StoreHouse to gather extra backpacks and deliver them to some great West Michigan organizations.

Wedgwood will use the backpacks for the kids in their residential program at Lighthouse Academy and Samaritas will give them to kids in their foster care program, while Bethany Christian Services will use theirs for their youth who are in care and coming into care for their back-to-school needs.