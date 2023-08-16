GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- It’s time for kids to head back to school and that means a lot of shopping for supplies, new clothes and shoes. With prices going up on just about everything for back to school, In The Image is making a difference for families once again this year. The Grand Rapids nonprofit is giving away free shoes and supplies to kids heading back to school soon. It’s part of In The Image‘s yearly S.H.O.E.S. program. Kids who live in Kent County and are in pre-K through fifth grade qualify.

This year, the organization said it will be giving out around 4,100 pairs of shoes to students. The program has been around for 27 years, starting in 1996.

In The Image is able to afford the shoes because of community donations including Grand Rapids First and United Way through Wolverine World Wide. Each year, the event is run by a group of volunteers. Maranda stopped by the event where dozens of volunteers from Grand Rapids First were spending time with kids, helping them find the right shoes and socks for their brand-new school year.

Eligibility:

​Students must be registered for the 2023-2024 school year and going into pre-kindergarten through 5th grade. The student, parent, or guardian must be present to receive shoes. You must sign EACH child up for a time slot – if you have multiple eligible children, please use a different sign-up form for each.

In the Image

4255 Kalamazoo Avenue SE

Grand Rapids