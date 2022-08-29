GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The West Michigan Whitecaps partnered with Fifth Third Bank and Helen DeVos Children’s hospital to put on Kids Can Conquer. This fun event allows kids staying at Helen Devos Children’s hospital to have the opportunity of a lifetime helping on field and throughout the park, doing things that many people will never get the chance to do. Such as running the scoreboard, announcing the game, running the bases, being the general manager to name a few. For some of these kids this was the first time all year they were able to do something fun and their smiles lightened up everyone around them.

Not only did the kids get out and have a blast at LMCU ballpark, but their families also joined in on the fun. It was truly a joy for them to see their kids having so much fun during a hard time in their lives. Many of these kids can easily feel forgotten being in a hospital all the time, that is why events like these are so important for these kids. Also joining to capture all the fun were broadcasting students from Rockford Highschool. They came out as a team interview and support these kids. Support from the community is what truly makes these kids able to conquer anything.

