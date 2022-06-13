GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – School’s officially out for the summer and that means it’s time to kick off our Summer Reading Club! Kids can enjoy reading books all summer with free programs and awesome prizes such as: tickets to the West Michigan Whitecaps, Air Zoo, John Ball Zoo and prizes from Meijer. You could even win the grand prize – a trip to Auburn Hills to visit Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, home of the amazing SEA LIFE!

We’re kicking off Summer Reading Club with our friends at the Coopersville Area District Library – take a look at what they’ve got going on!

For a full list of participating libraries, click here! Happy reading!