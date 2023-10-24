GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Research has determined that 2.1 million people in the U.S. will develop Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) by 2040. While there is currently no cure, you can join the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation’s (JDRF) fight to end T1D and discover better treatments, preventions and potential cures by attending their upcoming event for a great cause!

Mark your calendars for Friday, Nov. 3. From 6-11 p.m., JDRF is hosting “Journey for T1D Grand Rapids Fire & Ice” at 20 Monroe Live. The event features a program, silent and live auctions, a dinner station, live entertainment, and remarks from Greenann Award honorees and inspirational ambassadors.

Attendees will also hear from Carly Sutherlund, a 16-year-old Forest Hills Central High School student diagnosed with T1D in 2018. Carly will share her journey of navigating the autoimmune disease, discuss her ability to live an active lifestyle and share how she continues to take charge of her health. Hear more of Carly’s story during her sit-down interview with Maranda!

To learn more about JDRF’s upcoming event and to purchase tickets, click here. Visit jdrf.org to find additional information on T1D, advancements in research, and ways to support the organization.