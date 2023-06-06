GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — There is so much fun for you and your family to experience this summer at John Ball Zoo. Whether you’re excited to see the Red Pandas, Snow Leopards, Flamingos, or thousands of other unique creatures, there is something for everyone to see and be amazed by.

One of the newest exhibits now open is the Pigmy Hippo exhibit. Meet the Zoo’s new Pygmy Hippo Jahari! On July 8 and 9, the Zoo is hosting a HippoPalooza event to celebrate Jahari. Guests can enjoy live music, activities, specialty food and more. Find more details here.

John Ball Zoo also invites the community to attend their World Ocean Day on Thursday, June 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. At the event, participants will get the chance to learn about our oceans and the animals that live in them from their favorite characters. Moana, Ariel, Ursula and Captain Jack Sparrow will all be there to share their knowledge of the ocean and engage in a fun meet and greet. There will be Pacific Island dancers as well as a storytime.

You can learn more about the event, schedule and how to get your tickets here.

