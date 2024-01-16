GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Registration opens on Saturday, Jan. 20 for Zoolittles, a popular children’s educational program created by John Ball Zoo that offers learning experiences through the exploration of nature.

The program was launched in fall 2023 for preschool-aged children and helps build a strong foundation for social and emotional skills, language skills and physical and cognitive development. Activities are based upon the interests of the program’s young explorers and proven best practices by the North American Association for Environmental Education.

Photo courtesy John Ball Zoo (Facebook)

“We’re very excited to offer Zoolittles after a successful launch in the fall,” said Rhiannon Mulligan, education manager at John Ball Zoo.“ Zoolittles offers fun, engaging exploration for children, building a foundation for a lifetime of learning and providing hands-on educational experiences.”

Zoolittles is a nature-based program during which children will spend the majority of their time outside with instructors from John Ball Zoo’s education department. Participating families will be given a list of suggested clothing and items for their child. This year, programming for three-year-olds takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and four and five-year-olds will participate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Zoolittles runs from September 2024 through May 2025.

Registration can be completed on John Ball Zoo’s website. The Zoo will host a caregiver information session that will include a brief presentation outlining the curriculum for the program and time for Q&A. The session is slated for 5-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at the Zoo.

