GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Helen Devos Children’s Hospital takes pride and passion in offering special care to babies in their NICU. The NICU at Helen Devos Children’s Hospital cares for a wide range of babies, caring for babies anywhere form 22 weeks old to 41 weeks old for example. Babies that are sent to the NICU either need a bit more time to grow or are dealing with an illness. Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital not only focusses on taking care of the baby, but also on the entire family. Being in the NICU is never part of anyone’s plan, that is why it is important to support the family through this journey.

The NICU at Helen Devos Children’s Hospital cares for 1600 babies each year. 300 of those babies were transported to the hospital from outlying facilities anywhere from here in West Michigan to the upper peninsula. The most important thing you can do for your baby is to make safety a priority for them. The Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital has a Baby Safety High 5 checklist of important and easy tips to keep your baby safe.

You can find more information about the NCIU at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital here as well as other resources and tips for your baby.

Sponsor Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital