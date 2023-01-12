GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There are plenty of things to look forward to at the John Ball Zoo this season. We are getting closer and closer to opening day at the zoo which starts Friday, March 24th. There is something for everyone at the Zoo as they offer lots of family programming. There are guided tours, behind the scenes experiences where you can get up close to some of your favorite animals as well as a preschool program titled Winter in the Woods.

The preschool program winter in the woods is open to 3- and 4-year-olds. This program that goes on now through March, is full of hands-on learning and exploring the beautiful, wooded hillside and natural spaces at the John Ball Zoo. John Ball Zoo offers these wonderful programs for our preschoolers because they want to instill the love of nature and wildlife. You can find more information about Winter in the Woods here.

Another fun event that the Zoo will be hosting is the Grand Rapids Lantern Festival. This takes place starting April 19th and going through June 11. You can find more information about all that the John Ball Zoo has to offer here!

