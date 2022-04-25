GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at John Ball Zoo recently announced that they will be welcoming some new animals to the zoo in the coming months and years; among those animals were hippos. Hippos will be joining the John Ball Zoo family in 2023 and they recently broke ground on the intricate exhibit that will house these massive creatures.

Maranda had the opportunity to tour the construction site and get a glimpse at all of the cool elements they will be incorporating to the exhibit to ensure that kids and families can get an up-close look at these new animals.

