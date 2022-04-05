GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Another day for Spring Break fun and Maranda heads to John Ball Zoo to see what wild things they are offering families all week long. With their extended weekday hours, families and kids are able to explorer all of their fun exhibits and get to know all of the adorable animals.

Plus, check out their new installation of Washed Ashore. This larger than life exhibit features 16 sculptures made from marine debris that was collected along U.S. shores. This exhibit highlights the zoo’s conservation efforts in a unique way. To continue your knowledge of conservation, the gift shop has some great opportunities to dive deeper into the Washed Ashore exhibit from home.

For more information about the Zoo’s spring break fun and other opportunities for fun this week check out Maranda’s Complete Guide to Spring Break Fun.