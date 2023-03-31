GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – John Ball Zoo recently opened for the 2023 season and the animals are ready to welcome visitors for spring break. This year, the zoo has several new animals including Yuki, a snow leopard joining the zoo from Toledo. There are also two new Coatis at the zoo. Their names are Cusco and Durango and are both under a year old. Coatis are native to the southern U.S. and northern South America and are relatives to the raccoon.

You can purchase your tickets online and head straight to the entrance gate when you arrive.

Admission:

Adults (ages 13-61) $14

Seniors (ages 62 and up) $12

Youth (ages 3-12) $12

Children (2 and under) free

Open 7 days a week

Mark your calendar for these upcoming events:

Grand Rapids Lantern Festival – April 19-June 11

Party for the Planet – April 22

RendeZoo – June 9