GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — There is so much fun for you and your family to experience this summer at John Ball Zoo. Get excited as you will have the opportunity to see the new Pigmy Hippo exhibit, Red Pandas, Snow Leopards, Flamingos and thousands of other unique creatures. You can learn more about John Ball Zoo here.

One of the newest exhibits now open is the Pigmy Hippo exhibit. Meet the Zoo’s new Pygmy Hippo Jahari!