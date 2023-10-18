GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- A beloved event for kids, adults and families returned to John Ball Zoo earlier this month, and there’s still time to enjoy it!

“Zoo Goes Boo” is underway and bigger than ever, and the community is invited to roam through epic Halloween decorations, thirteen treat stations and explore animal exhibits located throughout the zoo. Also in store are fire performers, themed music, magicians, villains, jugglers, stilt walkers, trick-or-treating and more.

Maranda recently met with Mariah Malone and Nick Milbratz for a rundown of all the fun details!

‘Zoo Goes Boo’ at John Ball Zoo 👻

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout October.

Remaining dates: Oct. 20-22, and Oct. 27-29

Guests are encouraged to join zoo staff in wearing their Halloween costumes! Face painting will also be available on-site for visitors to get into the spooky spirit.

Tickets to “Zoo Goes Boo” can be purchased at jbzoo.org/events/zoo-goes-boo/ and are available on-site.

All proceeds will go towards John Ball Zoo’s conservation efforts and world-class animal care.

Sponsored by John Ball Zoo.