GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – What an exciting time for our friends at John Ball Zoo! Last month, 2 koalas arrived from California – 2-year-old Iluka and 4-year-old Noorundi are part of the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance’s Koala Conservation and Education Loan Program and they’ll be here in Grand Rapids through the summer. Their newly-built habitat is right across the pathway from Frogs and Friends.

Here are some fun facts about koalas!

A temporary koala exhibit opens Thursday, May 12, 2022 at John Ball Zoo. (Matt Jaworowski/WOODTV8)

