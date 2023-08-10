GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- August 10 is World Lion Day, and Maranda joined John Ball Zoo to celebrate! John Ball Zoo had several Lion themed educational activities where guests could learn more about our feline friends. Authentic African dancers and musicians helped celebrate and raise awareness towards conservation efforts.

“Attending events at John Ball Zoo makes for an unforgettable experience where your money also supports wildlife conservation around the world and right here in West Michigan.” John Ball Zoo

Learn more about World Lion Day and other fun events John Ball Zoo is featuring here.

