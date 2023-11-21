GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Excitement and cheers are filling the halls of Jenison High School as their band enjoys a trip to New York City to perform in the 97th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!

WOOD TV8’s Teresa Weakly is also joining in on what will be an unforgettable trip, documenting her visit to “The Big Apple” and the band’s extraordinary experience showcasing their talents alongside ten additional marching bands in front of millions of viewers.

Watch as Teresa interviews Jenison High School drum majors Jadon Busch, Izzy Botbyl, Johnny Ngo, and Nadia Ujlaky to learn about their “trip of a lifetime” and the outpour of support received from the West Michigan community.

“I think this is a trip of a lifetime because we’ve spent so much time with all our friends, and we’ve put so much hard work and time and effort into it that it makes it even sweeter to have this great outcome,” Ujlaky said.

The band’s hard work is being recognized and applauded by Jenison’s student body, teachers, parents, and the High School’s Athletic Director, Tim Ritsema, who is proud of the band’s achievement, dedication and unwavering discipline.

“They really embody the hard work that we ask our student-athletes and our students to do,” Ritsema said in an interview with Maranda. “It’s really fun to see them working hard at their craft. Football nights wouldn’t be the same without our marching band, so we are really proud of their efforts,” he added.

Congratulations to these deserving students!