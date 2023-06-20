GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-The Holland Aquatic Center is your destination for everything swimming this summer. Now with a newly expanded and renovated facility in Holland, they have much to offer. They feature their popular family splash now seven days a week. They also understand the importance of swimming and water safety, having 4,000 lessons year-round. You can learn more about what the Holland Aquatic Center features here.

The Holland Aquatic Center is hosting an event the community still has time to register for. The World’s Largest Swim Lesson is taking place on June 22. Attend to learn about water safety with a presentation and a thirty-minute swimming lesson. All participants will receive a Family Splash pass to use after the lesson. Learn more about the event and how to register here.

Sponsor Holland Aquatic Center