GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Looking for ways to stay warm indoors this winter or keep yourself or the little ones entertained while on winter break? If you’ve answered yes, head to the Holland Aquatic Center (HAC)!

This community gem is open to visitors of every age, and you don’t have to reside in Holland. With tons of activities and water attractions on-site, the aquatic center offers family fun for everyone, and right now, guests can partake in special events through Sunday.

Now through January 7, enjoy the HAC’s Holiday Mega Splash, featuring access the Splash Zone, Iceberg, water inflatables, teen and youth Ziplines, diving boards, Warm Zone (hot tubs and sauna), lazy river and the 50M pool.

A HAC membership isn’t required. Purchase a single visit pass to join in on the fun.

Need a preview of all the excitement in store? Join Maranda during her recent visit to the HAC in the segment featured above!

To learn more about the Holland Aquatic Center, upcoming events and more, visit hollandaquatic.org.

Make it a fun winter break, “Where You Live!”

Sponsored by the Holland Aquatic Center