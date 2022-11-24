GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –Thanksgiving is a time where we reflect on all the blessings in our lives, but it is also a time for us to give more than thanks. Hand2Hand is an organization that helps combat children hunger across West Michigan. Our children need our support now more than ever as Hand2Hand has announced that just in the last month they have seen an increase in over 701 students participating in their program, specifically their weekend food program. Did you know that the weekend is the most vulnerable time for a child whose home lacks food resources? Last month alone, Hand2Hand was able to serve 8,399 students.

As we approach Thanksgiving many of us are looking forward to plates full of food and spending time with loves. But for many children this Holiday season, that may be a different story. Thankfully to the generosity of donations from community members Hand2Hand has been able to step in and eliminate hunger for students by handing out Weekend Backpacks. These include breakfast, lunch/dinner, and snack foods for school breaks in addition to the food they receive during the school year. Every $5 donated helps send a backpack of food home for one child. If you are interested in getting involved or donating, you can find more information here.