Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –The Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding offers opportunities to kids and adults of all ages with social, emotional, and physical challenges of any kind. They do so by incorporating the joy of horse riding in a non-clinical setting that is something quite different than what you would typically receive with traditional therapy. Kids and adults both can come to the Equest center to be engaged, move their bodies, and be able to engage with wonderful horses such as Darvey! It is all thanks to the generosity of those who donate their time and money to the Equest center that makes this all possible. Everyone is welcome at The Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding, and no one will be turned away for any reason.

Donations mean so much to the Equest center as they go directly to scholarships for riders. A touching example of some of the people who recognize the power the center has, Logan donated $260 dollars to the center. Logan raises pigs and sold his pigs at the fair grounds to raise money for kids at the Equest center. He said he was happy to sell the pigs knowing that he was doing something good for the community. He loves riding horses so much and wants other kids to learn how to ride just like him.

The Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding currently has 29 therapy horses that offer nonjudgmental love and friendship. You can find more information about the horses here.