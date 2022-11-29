GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –Hope can come in many forms and for Everett Oostveen that came in the form of Helen Devos Children’s Hospital. Everett has suffered from epileptic seizures for most of his life, being born with congenital heart defects that required surgery as a newborn and suffering a stroke at 7 months that required brain surgery. Because of the state-of-the-art technology and care that Helen Devos Children’s Hospital offers he now has hope for a life without seizures. You can read Everett’s full story here.

