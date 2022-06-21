GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Summertime is here and biking is a fun activity that many children and families enjoy. But accidents happen, so it is important to take steps to ensure your child’s safety. Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital has many tips when it comes to bicycle safety. Did you know that on average 300,000 children each year will go to the emergency room due to bicycle injuries? One of the biggest preventative measures you can take, is to make sure your child wears a helmet every time they ride. It is also important that the helmet is on properly. The helmet should cover your child’s forehead and cannot tip back. Also make sure that the straps are fastened securely.

It is important to replace the helmet if your child does fall and hit their head. Make sure your child is not wearing a hat underneath the helmet, as it will not work properly. You can put reflective stickers on your child’s helmet so drivers can better see your child while they are biking. Wearing bright clothes and putting reflectors on your bike can also help you stay safe on the road or in the neighborhood.

Other Bicycle safety tips:

Always ride with your hands on the handlebars.

Walk your bike across busy intersections using the crosswalk and following traffic signals.

Use Bike Lanes whenever you can.

Don’t wear headphones because music can distract you from hearing cars that are passing by.

Wear sneakers or running shoes. Do not wear sandals or flip flops because they do not allow you to grip the pedals.

