GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital takes many strides to ensure their patients are safe and happy during their time spent at the hospital. Spectrum Health Security officer Nicole Bowl and her K-9 partner Max work are part of the hard-working security services K-9 team that helps keep the hospital safe. Police dog Max is well trained. He uses his scent detection and tracking skills to identify any illegal or dangerous materials, as well as locate lost people and property at the hospital.

Everyday Bowl and Max enjoy meeting patients and visitors. While Max and Bowl are ready to spring in action and have proven so on various incidents there is more to the job than just keeping the hospital safe. Max visits patients in their rooms by request and have created many friendships with patients, visitors, and team members alike! On weekends, Bowl takes Max to the outdoor patio at the Children’s Hospital where kids can toss Max’s ball to him and get to rub his belly.

After working together for several years, like many people, Max and Bowl have formed a routine. Every day Max waits at the door, spinning in a circle and awaiting another day of work. Max works 3 days a week and spends his Wednesdays in training. Commenting on Max’s hard work ethic, Bowl stated “This dog lives to work and loves to work. He loves being pet, bet he would much rather be working.”



More facts about Max:

He is 66 Pounds

He’s a German Shepard Mix

He was born in Hungary in 2017

His Favorite toy is his Tennis ball

